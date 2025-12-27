Grab up to 92% off Sniper Elite games and DLC right now

If you want to hone your sniping skills, Fanatical's latest deal will leave you spoiled for choice. Right now, there are huge discounts across the Sniper Elite series, with massive savings to be had on the mainline games, DLC, and the latest entry, Sniper Elite Resistance. So, whether you want to fill the gaps in your library, jump into the Sniper Elite Series for the first time, or stock up on weapons packs and season passes for less, don't hold off on these great discounts.

If you're looking for the best sniper games around, then the title alone should give you some indication that this is your kind of thing. For over two decades, Rebellion's third-person tactical shooter series has offered competent and wannabe game snipers the opportunity to hone their sniping skills against Nazis (both dead and alive). The latest entry in the series, Sniper Elite Resistance, was released in January 2025 and tells a parallel story to 2022's Sniper Elite 5.

Set in 1944, Sniper Elite Resistance introduces a new protagonist, Special Operations Executive (SOE) agent Harry Hawker, who teams up with the French resistance to face a mysterious new threat known as the Wunderwaffe.

Armed with an arsenal of new (and returning) authentic World War 2 weapons, you can jump into Sniper Elite Resistance's riveting campaign alone or with a friend online. The new Propaganda Mode, on the other hand, offers time-based challenges, while the returning Invasion mode lets you go rifle-to-rifle against others in competitive 16-player battles.

If you love sniper games, this is a must-play. There's nothing quite like watching the game's gory X-ray kill cam feature kick in when you land a killer sniper shot, showing the bloody real-time effects your bullet has on an enemy's insides.

If Sniper Elite Resistance sounds like your sort of game, you're in luck. Not only has Fanatical knocked 55% off the Standard Edition of Sniper Elite Resistance, dropping the price from $49.99 / £44.99 to $22.49 / £34.99, but they're also offering the Deluxe Edition for half price, making it $39.99 / £34.99 as opposed to its usual $79.99 / £69.99. For that price, you get the Season Pass thrown in, which includes an extra three campaign missions, three weapon packs, three weapon skin packs, one character skin pack, and the Target Führer campaign mission. All for less than the Standard Edition's normal price!

Don't fret if you've already picked up Resistance, as Fanatical is offering huge discounts across the Sniper Elite series, with 92% off Sniper Elite 4's Standard and Deluxe Editions, 82% off Sniper Elite 5's Standard Edition, and a massive 89% off Sniper Elite 5's Deluxe Edition. The latter is well worth taking advantage of if you plan to jump into Resistance, given the narrative ties between the two.

We don't know how long these deals will be up for, so don't wait too long and miss your chance to grab these games at a steep discount.