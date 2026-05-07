Grab a free 360Hz Alienware OLED gaming monitor, keyboard, and mouse, thanks to Fanatical

If you're willing to risk $1, you could be in with the chance of winning nearly $1,000 worth of Alienware gaming gear, including a 360Hz, QD-OLED gaming monitor, keyboard, and mouse. Plus, even if you don't win that top prize, you're guaranteed to get a mystery game.

Which monitor is up for grabs? Well, it's the Alienware AW2725DF, a 27-inch, 1440p, 360Hz model that currently retails for $600. This combination of screen size, resolution, refresh rate, and the choice of an OLED panel is currently what we consider the best gaming monitor combination for most gamers right now, as it offers an ideal balance that's great for gaming performance while still offering vivid colors and high contrast.

Meanwhile, the mouse is the Alienware Pro Wireless, which might have the same name as the Alienware Pro Wireless headset that we reviewed, but I can assure you is, in fact, a mouse. This sleek-looking lightweight rodent offers up to 4kHz polling over wireless or 8kHz when connected via USB, and comes in at under 60g. It also has a sensor able to track at up to 26,000 DPI, 650 IPS max movement speed, and 50G of acceleration. It currently retails for over $100.

Then there's the keyboard, which is yet another Pro Wireless model, but this time is the imaginatively-named Alienware Pro Wireless Gaming Keyboard. This compact 75% board offers hot-swappable switches, RGB backlighting, and a simply ludicrous battery life of up to 1,800 hours. That is only when using Bluetooth and no backlighting (it's just 72 hours with backlighting and 2.4GHz wireless), but it's still an impressive figure. It currently sells for $155.

So that's the hardware you could win, but "How does this giveaway all work?", I hear you ask. Well, all you need to do is head over to Fanatical via this link and buy a minimum of one mystery egg. These eggs get you a Steam game code for a mystery game. Some will be lower-value titles, but some will be triple-A titles worth $50 or more. There is a chance you'll already own the game you win, but the chances are slim and, again, it's only $1. Find a golden egg, and you'll take the top prize of this Alienware gaming gear bundle, along with your games.

You can also choose to buy multiple eggs/entries, with the more eggs you buy resulting in a discount on how much you pay for each entry. So, if you buy ten eggs, you'll get them for $7.49, while 30 eggs can be had for just $19.79. The system also guarantees you'll get no duplicate games within each bundle of eggs. If you buy multiple bundles or individual eggs, there is a chance you'll win the same game again, though.

You can read the full terms and conditions of the competition on the Fanatical support site.

Good luck on your egg hunt!