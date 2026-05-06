Fanatical's Legendary Bundle makes Frostpunk 2, The Alters, and Chernobylite 2 cheaper than ever

As someone with a Steam backlog, that I'm constantly filling up with games I'll 'play later', I don't typically pay full price unless I really want the game - I already have too many games. However, when deals like the Fanatical Legendary Bundle come around, it's hard to say no to so many excellent games at a lower price than ever before, and with experiences ranging from The Alters to Frostpunk 2, there's no reason to pass on this essential bundle.

Fanatical's latest bundle has plenty of my favorite games from recent years, including a few that I enjoyed much more than I expected. Killing Floor 3, a game I had written off due to negative reviews at launch, wasn't nearly as bad as I'd been led to believe - especially when it is just $12.50. However, there are plenty of other essential titles that are extremely good, one of those being 2025's The Alters.

Blending sci-fi shenanigans, survival gameplay, and adding a dash of strategy mechanics, The Alters sees you play as Jan, the sole survivor of a dangerous expedition to a hostile planet. Using a valuable resource called Rapidium, you'll find yourself creating clones of yourself - ones that had different life paths, and therefore, can complete different jobs, like a botanist or a scientist. Not only is it a great survival experience, but it also offers a distinct narrative, one that many open-ended entries into the genre don't offer.

Another gem, but one that focuses on strategy above all, is Frostpunk 2. Do you ever wonder whether you'd be a capable leader? If you're anything like me, you have, and Frostpunk 2 proves it's not as easy as it sounds. Set in a post-apocalyptic world covered in ice, this unique city-builder tasks you with making difficult choices in order to keep your people alive, all while expanding your settlement in order to brave the cold.

Not only are these three Steam games available for a fraction of their typical price, but there's plenty more to choose from. The Build Your Own Legendary Bundle from Fanatical brings these games down to just $12.50 / £12.50 each at two for $24.99 / £24.99, or if you decide to buy more, they can go as low as $11.50 / £11.50 each. If you're looking for the full list, check the link here, with games like Warhammer 40k: Rogue Trader and Remnant 2 also available.

So, if you're looking for an excuse to make your library even larger, make sure to grab some Steam keys for these games at their lowest prices yet.