Fanatical's latest Mystery Bundle could get you $1000 worth of games for less than $20

If you want to test your luck a little bit, the latest Fanatical Mystery Bundle could get you $1000 worth of games for just $16.99. Depending on how many games you choose to have included in your mystery box, you could get some great new games for less than a dollar each. However, which games you get depends on how lucky you are.

You can buy any of the following number of mystery keys, with the games being randomly chosen from a catalogue of over 500 titles. Fanatical says you can "expect a wide range of games, from major AAA releases to hidden indie favorites, all picked to deliver genuine variety with every order." The bundle prices are:

1 key - $1

5 keys - $4.79

10 keys - $7.49

15 keys - $10.79

20 keys - $13.99

25 keys - $16.99

The best deal is the bundle that includes 25 random Steam keys, as that gives you the chance to get a Golden Box. They are rare drops that contain "premium game collections valued at over $1,000," and they can include the games below:

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight Deluxe Edition

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Invincible VS - Deluxe Edition

Far Far West

Doom: The Dark Ages

More high-value games will also be added to the pool of potential games between now and the end of the promotional period.

You can buy the Fanatical Mystery Bundle now, and it is live until Tuesday, August 4, 2026.