Get Resident Evil games for less than $6 each with Fanatical's new bundle

You can get almost any Resident Evil game, apart from Requiem, for as little as $6 with Fanatical's new Build Your Own Resident Evil Bundle Reloaded offer.

Resident Evil Requiem is one of the best games released so far in 2026, so now is the perfect time to jump into the rest of the games in the series. If you want to do so for cheap, you can grab Fanatical's Build Your Own Resident Evil bundle. Whether you want to go right back to the start or try the other modern entries, the bundle lets you pick however many games you want.

Of course, the Resident Evil series has seen its fair share of ups and downs. Resident Evils 5 and 6 from the mid-2000s are far from franchise highs, but Resident Evil 2 Remake is a masterclass in third-person survival horror.

If you buy four or more games from the list of options in the Build Your Own Resident Evil bundle, they will be $6.25 each. That means you can get all eight games for just $50. The minimum number of games you can buy is two, which will cost you $6.50 each.

Interestingly, that gets you 14 games, as five of the games in the bundle are actually double or triple packs. The full list of games included in the bundle is:

Resident Evil 2

Resident Evil Village

Resident Evil 3

Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 Deluxe Double Pack (ft. Resident Evil Revelations and Resident Evil : Revelations 2 - Deluxe Edition)

Resident Evil 4 (2005) & Resident Evil 5 Gold Edition Double Pack

Resident Evil 6 Complete & Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Double Pack

Resident Evil & Resident Evil 0 Double Pack

Resident Evil Classic Triple Pack (ft. Resident Evil (1996), Resident Evil 2 (1998), and Resident Evil 3 Nemesis (1999))

If you want to grab some of these horror highlights, head on over to Fanatical to get the Build Your Own Resident Evil bundle before Monday, July 20.