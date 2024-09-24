A new game from Hironobu Sakaguchi, creator of the Final Fantasy series, is a big deal, but that new game, Fantasian, hasn’t received the level of attention it seems like it should have, largely because it was originally made exclusively for iOS. After a few years available only on Apple devices, though, we learned that Fantasian would be heading to PC in a newly enhanced format under the title Fantasian Neo Dimension. Now, we finally know when this reworked version of the game will hit PC, and it’s much sooner than anticipated.

Fantasian is a JRPG that looks back to the foundations of the genre for inspiration, featuring design choices like turn-based combat and random encounters. It also stars an amnesiac protagonist in the form of main character Leo, a young man who sets out across a strange world overrun by machines to learn who he is and the nature of a mysterious disease plaguing the setting’s people.

Aside from the unique skill system used in its turn-based fights, Fantasian stands out for its dimension-hopping journey, the appeal of its handmade diorama background visuals, and Sakaguchi being joined by another Final Fantasy veteran, the composer Nobuo Uematsu, for the game’s soundtrack. The launch date announcement doesn’t get into details of how, exactly, Neo Dimension expands on the original game, but it does appear to make what was originally an Apple Arcade project look at home, fidelity-wise, on consoles and PC.

Fantasian Neo Dimension launches on December 5, 2024. Wishlist it on Steam right here.

