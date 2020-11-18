Far Cry 6 launches in May 2021, according to an early store listing

Far Cry 6 was originally scheduled to launch on February 18, but got delayed to the middle of 2021 as part of a shuffle of the Ubisoft lineup. All we’ve known for sure is that the game is supposed to launch sometime between April and September 2021, but an early Microsoft Store listing appears to have outed the new final date.

The Far Cry 6 release date is set for May 25, 2021, according to a new Microsoft Store listing, as spotted by Wario64. We’ve checked the date on both US and UK versions of the store, and they check out with each other. The date could change pending Ubisoft’s official announcement, but it’s worth noting that one of the publisher’s other titles, Immortals Fenyx Rising, also had its release date leaked thanks to an early Microsoft Store listing.

Far Cry 6 was delayed alongside Rainbow Six Quarantine a few weeks ago, as Ubisoft aims to “to leverage their full potential in the context of production challenges caused by COVID-19”.

We still don’t have much concrete info on Far Cry 6, but for now you can just keep rewatching the trailer below.

