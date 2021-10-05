Far Cry 6 release time – here’s when the FPS game unlocks

The day is fast approaching when we’ll get to head to the island of Yara for the next adventure in Ubisoft’s long-running Far Cry series. The Far Cry 6 release date is set for October 7, and now we know exactly when we’ll get to dive in on the big day, with Ubisoft having confirmed the Far Cry 6 release time for reach region around the world.

Ubisoft has announced the Far Cry 6 release times in a blog post on the studio’s site with a handy graphic showing us when it goes live to play in each region, which we’ve included for you below. The open-world FPS game takes players to a fictional Caribbean island ruled by dictator ‘El Presidente’ Antón Castillo (portrayed by Breaking Bad actor Giancarlo Esposito) and puts you in the shoes of rebel fighter Dani Rojas to try and topple both the tyrannical regime and its leader.

Far Cry 6 will be available via the developer-publisher’s own platform Ubisoft Connect and the Epic Games Store at launch for PC players (though not Steam), as well as both last and current gen consoles, Stadia, and Luna. The graphic below includes details of the release times across these various platforms.

Far Cry 6 RELEASE TIME

Ubisoft has confirmed that the Far Cry 6 release time is 12:01 AM on October 7 for all regions around the world on Ubisoft Connect. The Far Cry 6 release time on the Epic Games Store is 12:01 AM EDT for the Americas / 06:01 AM CEST (05:01 AM BST) for Europe and the Middle East / 02:01 PM AEST for Asia and Oceania on October 7.

Here’s Ubisoft’s graphic to give you an idea of when pre-loads are available in your region, too:

For now, be sure to check out our Far Cry 6 preview and everything we know about the Far Cry 6 release date and more via the link in the intro above to get an idea of what’s coming later this week.