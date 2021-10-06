Far Cry 6 reviews – our roundup of the FPS game’s scores

The big day approaches. The Far Cry 6 release time is just around the corner, with Ubisoft’s latest entry in the long-running FPS games series unlocking around the world tomorrow, October 7. Now, the reviews are rolling in giving us a good idea of what’s to come, and whether it’s worth your hard-earned pennies – so, let’s see what the critics have made of it.

Broadly, it looks like the new PC game’s fared well with critics, with review scores mostly leaning towards the upper end of the scale. Far Cry 6’s gameplay and adventure are recurring themes in critics’ praise. IGN’s write-up notes, for example, that it “smooths over a lot of the bumps that have cropped up in the past few games and even though it misses some steps, especially with its new inventory system, it’s the best the series has been in years”. However, there are a few among the mix that put it lower down on the score. VGC, for example, scores it a two-stars-out-of-five and describes some of its elements as a bit “bland”.

The game is currently sat at 75 on aggregate site Metacritic for PC (74 for PlayStation 5; 82 for Xbox Series X) and 78 on Opencritic.

Without further ado, here’s our rundown of the Far Cry 6 reviews:

