Far Cry 6 is getting free Stranger Things, Rambo, and Danny Trejo DLC

Ubisoft has revealed the entire Far Cry 6 roadmap, detailing the sizeable amount of post-launch DLC and content it has coming to the FPS following the release date next month. Of particular note are the surprising crossover missions including Far Cry 6 Stranger Things DLC – all of which will be free.

With just under a month to go before the release of the latest game in the 17-year-old Far Cry series, Ubisoft has laid out all of its post-launch DLC plans for the game. It previously revealed that Far Cry 6 would get expansions where players can control the series’ iconic villains Vaas, Pagan Min, and Joseph Seed – and we now know that the villains will get a whole episode each.

Vaas: Insanity will launch first in November, followed by Pagan: Control in January 2022 and Joseph: Collapse in March 2022. These will be paid expansions, available either separately or with the Season Pass, and are playable in single-player or co-op – we’re not sure who the second player will control, but they don’t need to purchase the expansion too.

Perhaps more interesting are the free DLC crossover missions coming to Far Cry 6. Stranger Things and Rambo seem to be themed around the franchises, but Danny Trejo is straight-up appearing in-game as himself – and players will partner up with him and his machete. Rambo will be based around “a Rambo superfan” rather than Sylvester Stallone, and the Stranger Things DLC ‘The Vanishing’ seems to involve a mission to the Upside-Down.

Danny Trejo will appear in-game in December, followed by the Rambo mission in February and Stranger Things in March. Season Pass holders also get Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon for free and a number of themed items – including cyborg dog companion K-9000.

Ubisoft is also promising more “yet to be revealed content” for the months ahead, so it’s clearly planning on supporting Far Cry 6 for a while to come.