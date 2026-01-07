Play seven Far Cry games for just $1 with this limited-time deal

Whether it's the burning embers of a full-scale rebellion, attempting to survive a dangerous island controlled by thugs and pirates, or dealing with post-apocalyptic America, the Far Cry series offers some incredible FPS action that few games can recreate. From the reinvention of the formula with Far Cry 3 all the way to the latest entry with Far Cry 6, there's no shortage of open-world enjoyment here, and you can play seven of the games for just $1 / £1 - that's a deal you can't find elsewhere.

I've talked about my issues with Far Cry 6 before, but in reality, it's basically open-world fast food. An action movie twisted into a game, forcing you to plant C4 on cars and drive them into enemy strongholds, all while dealing with the villainous threat of the tyrannical Antón Castillo (played by the wonderful Giancarlo Esposito) and his son Diego. As a guerrilla fighter, you'll have to try to take back Yara from the dictatorship, and despite the serious themes, it's a pretty pleasant, very explosive adventure across a fictional Caribbean island.

My favorite, like many other fans of the series, remains Far Cry 3. While its chaotic gameplay does bring a lot of humor to the game (you can burn down 'farms' to 2012-era dubstep), Vaas remains a terrifying villain throughout. You're well aware of the threat he poses, even as you take down hordes of enemy pirates, and the performance by Michael Mando has stuck with me almost 14 years later. It still has the same solid gameplay, and while there are some improvements that later games made to the core combat, it holds up extremely well.

In terms of guilty pleasure, there's also the wildly bizarre Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon. Besides the gameplay, it has almost nothing in common with the original game - this is a true spin-off in almost every way. Playing as Sergeant Rex Colt in the '80s aesthetic of the future '2007', years after nuclear war erupted in the '90s. It's wrapped in neon lights and pure eighties action movie style that I have yet to see any game replicate, and I feel like the best similarity would be Kung Fury - which, if you haven't watched it, please do.

That's not taking into account the other entries you'll get to play; Far Cry 4, Far Cry 5, Far Cry: New Dawn, and Far Cry Primal are also part of this $1 / £1 collection of games. If you're keen to play most of the series for just a buck, you can get a month of Ubisoft+ Classics for $1 / £1, and you can cancel before it's over, meaning you've played all of these for just a dollar.

It's not just Far Cry, either. All the Assassin's Creed games up to Mirage are playable (besides the first entry and the DS games), as well as the underrated Watch Dogs trilogy. I stand by the fact that the first Watch Dogs game was ahead of its time in atmosphere and ideas, so I recommend giving it a go if you want a GTA clone wrapped in hacking and noir themes.

It does go up to $7.99 / £6.99 after your month is up, but luckily, you can cancel after paying the $1 / £1 and get the full library of 60 games for a limited time. While it's nice to own games, if you just play them and forget them, this is a bargain you can't miss out on. I mostly never revisit any of these games (and I own them) so I wish I had waited for this deal.