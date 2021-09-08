Far Cry 6 weapons – all the best guns and unique weapons

We’ve collated a list of all the guns we’ve seen in Far Cry 6 so far. Our Far Cry 6 preview revealed that the next game in the shooter series leans into RPG elements. There isn’t a skill tree or character perks, instead the game opts for weapon and armour customisation.

The gear on offer provides character stat buffs and abilities, such as armour that boosts stamina, gloves that negate fire, or shoes that automatically gather crafting materials you drive over. You can also carry up to four weapons, and you don’t need to invest points into unlocking additional slots – so there’s no tough decisions to make; no need to ditch your favourite gun early in the game.

That doesn’t mean you won’t be rotating weapons out, though, as you unlock better guns as you progress. Weapons correlate to your guerrilla rank; any loot you find corresponds to your current level, so while you start out with WWII SMGs and rifles, you’ll eventually end up with modern weapons and state-of-the-art hardware.

You can also modify your weapons with muzzle attachments, mods, and ammo types – especially handy late in the game where armour-piercing rounds can help you take down higher-level enemies . Speaking of tough enemies, Far Cry 6 introduces superweapons, also called supremos – which act like an ultimate ability and appear as a backpack on your character. They can be triggered in tricky fights and range from unleashing toxic gas, to detonating a deadly round of explosives.

How to unlock new guns in Far Cry 6

There are various ways to unlock new weapons in Far Cry 6, from infiltrating military-controlled zones, to building up your Guerrilla Camp facilities. You can also find guns by searching different areas, completing specific operations, or even from treasure hunts.

There are eight weapon types: rifles, shotguns, SMGs, LMGs, sniper rifles, resolver weapons, bows, and launchers. Within each weapon type are unique weapons, which look like they’ll be a bit trickier to get your hands on. They cannot be improved at workbenches, but with names like Fuck Antón, how can you resist – these powerful weapons pack a mean punch and have better overall stats compared to normal gun types.

Far Cry 6 guns

Rifles

FAL

45/70-T

AK-47

MS16 S

AK-M

AS VAL

M16 A1

BP-RUC

BP-2

AR-C

MS16 L

SKS

SSGP-58

Unique rifles

Camo Quinceañera

Fuck Antón

Sharkbite

Viva Libertad!

Death Rites

HI-FI

Surf & Turf

Vaya Con Dios

One Ping Only

Noblesse Oblige

Urushi

Zona-51

Submachine guns

BP-SMG

BZ19

MP40

MP5K

MP34

PPSH-41

MP7

Unique submachine guns

Smokebox Silvia

SMG-ISSIMO

Iron Curtain

Turn of the Century

Streamline Moderne

DIY Death

The Heroic End

LMGs

MG21

RPD

M60 NV

M249

MG42

Unique lMGs

Sink or Swim

The Chainsaw

Crackle & Pop

Sniper rifles

Yaran SR-A

.308 Carbine

SVD

MBP .50

Unique sniper rifles

El Depredador

Sobek Special

Double Clutch

El Tirano

The Transubstantiator

Shotguns

1887 Sawed-off

M133

SBS

SPAS-12

KSG

RMS-18

Supercharger

Com.pew.ter

Unique shotguns

Humidora

El Rubi

Ciervo Macho

The True Loyalist

Excavation Execution

Resolver weapons

Tostador

El Susurro

Zeusito

El Muro

La Clavadora

El Pequeño

La Sorpresa

La Varita

Pyrotechno

El Besito

Bows

Recurve Bow

Compound Bow

Unique bows

Bullseye

El Capirote

Launchers

M-79

RPG-7

MGL-6

RAT4

Unique launchers

La Guaracha

El Caballero

La Petite Mort

Into Orbit

These are all of the weapons coming to the Far Cry 6 release date in October. While you’re waiting to join the fight, check to see if your PC is up to the task with the Far Cry 6 system requirements.