Far Cry 6 weapons – all the best guns and unique weapons

We’ve collated a list of all the guns we’ve seen in Far Cry 6 so far. Our Far Cry 6 preview revealed that the next game in the shooter series leans into RPG elements. There isn’t a skill tree or character perks, instead the game opts for weapon and armour customisation.
The gear on offer provides character stat buffs and abilities, such as armour that boosts stamina, gloves that negate fire, or shoes that automatically gather crafting materials you drive over. You can also carry up to four weapons, and you don’t need to invest points into unlocking additional slots – so there’s no tough decisions to make; no need to ditch your favourite gun early in the game.
That doesn’t mean you won’t be rotating weapons out, though, as you unlock better guns as you progress. Weapons correlate to your guerrilla rank; any loot you find corresponds to your current level, so while you start out with WWII SMGs and rifles, you’ll eventually end up with modern weapons and state-of-the-art hardware.
You can also modify your weapons with muzzle attachments, mods, and ammo types – especially handy late in the game where armour-piercing rounds can help you take down higher-level enemies . Speaking of tough enemies, Far Cry 6 introduces superweapons, also called supremos – which act like an ultimate ability and appear as a backpack on your character. They can be triggered in tricky fights and range from unleashing toxic gas, to detonating a deadly round of explosives.
How to unlock new guns in Far Cry 6
There are various ways to unlock new weapons in Far Cry 6, from infiltrating military-controlled zones, to building up your Guerrilla Camp facilities. You can also find guns by searching different areas, completing specific operations, or even from treasure hunts.
There are eight weapon types: rifles, shotguns, SMGs, LMGs, sniper rifles, resolver weapons, bows, and launchers. Within each weapon type are unique weapons, which look like they’ll be a bit trickier to get your hands on. They cannot be improved at workbenches, but with names like Fuck Antón, how can you resist – these powerful weapons pack a mean punch and have better overall stats compared to normal gun types.
Far Cry 6 guns
Rifles
- FAL
- 45/70-T
- AK-47
- MS16 S
- AK-M
- AS VAL
- M16 A1
- BP-RUC
- BP-2
- AR-C
- MS16 L
- SKS
- SSGP-58
Unique rifles
- Camo Quinceañera
- Fuck Antón
- Sharkbite
- Viva Libertad!
- Death Rites
- HI-FI
- Surf & Turf
- Vaya Con Dios
- One Ping Only
- Noblesse Oblige
- Urushi
- Zona-51
Submachine guns
- BP-SMG
- BZ19
- MP40
- MP5K
- MP34
- PPSH-41
- MP7
Unique submachine guns
- Smokebox Silvia
- SMG-ISSIMO
- Iron Curtain
- Turn of the Century
- Streamline Moderne
- DIY Death
- The Heroic End
LMGs
- MG21
- RPD
- M60 NV
- M249
- MG42
Unique lMGs
- Sink or Swim
- The Chainsaw
- Crackle & Pop
Sniper rifles
- Yaran SR-A
- .308 Carbine
- SVD
- MBP .50
Unique sniper rifles
- El Depredador
- Sobek Special
- Double Clutch
- El Tirano
- The Transubstantiator
Shotguns
- 1887 Sawed-off
- M133
- SBS
- SPAS-12
- KSG
- RMS-18
- Supercharger
- Com.pew.ter
Unique shotguns
- Humidora
- El Rubi
- Ciervo Macho
- The True Loyalist
- Excavation Execution
Resolver weapons
- Tostador
- El Susurro
- Zeusito
- El Muro
- La Clavadora
- El Pequeño
- La Sorpresa
- La Varita
- Pyrotechno
- El Besito
Bows
- Recurve Bow
- Compound Bow
Unique bows
- Bullseye
- El Capirote
Launchers
- M-79
- RPG-7
- MGL-6
- RAT4
Unique launchers
- La Guaracha
- El Caballero
- La Petite Mort
- Into Orbit
These are all of the weapons coming to the Far Cry 6 release date in October. While you’re waiting to join the fight, check to see if your PC is up to the task with the Far Cry 6 system requirements.