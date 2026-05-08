Far Far West is my favorite indie in recent years, and Fanatical already has a discount for it

Grab your copy of Red Dead Redemption 2 and Deep Rock Galactic, toss 'em in a mixing bowl, add a dash of horde-killing chaos with Call of Duty Zombies-style Easter Eggs, and you'll get Far Far West. Robot cowboys and cowgirls, bounty hunts involving supernatural beasts, and horse riding licence exams are just a few things this indie offers, and as this surprise hit continues to dominate Steam, you'd better not miss out - thankfully, Fanatical has it cheaper than Valve's storefront right now.

Despite a fairly repetitive gameplay loop, Far Far West is a game you can sink seemingly endless hours into during your precious free time (I managed 15 hours in three days). You're a robot cowboy bounty hunter, chasing down monsters and all manner of enemies to earn precious gold, reap their souls, and use them to upgrade your character. Then you face more challenging variants of the missions, get more rewards, rinse and repeat.

But despite seeing the same missions over and over again, the game doesn't get boring, and instead cements itself as one of the best indie games in recent years. The gunplay is absolutely phenomenal, and when paired with the spells, the combos you can create can be devastating. You can complete side missions to get yourself extra resources, but once your main objective is complete, you'll face a boss, and then have the chance to claim its bounty, bringing you one stop close to western fame. It's like you're a robot Billy the Kid.

It's extremely fun to play solo, fighting off hordes of skeletal baddies and inevitably fighting a haunted saloon or a necromancer in a large boss fight. However, the visuals and level styles aren't the only things that remind me of Deep Rock Galactic; it's primarily the fact that you can play with up to three friends, tackling difficult bounties as a ragtag squad in hopes of infamy.

There's a good reason the game, despite just launching into early access, has received the coveted 'Overwhelmingly Positive' tag on Steam. It does have a launch discount on Valve's storefront, but if you're a savvy little gamer like myself, you can actually get it for just $15.99 / £12.79 at Fanatical. That's 20% off, and in all honesty, it's worth every penny at full price, let alone on sale.

So, grab your revolver, don that iconic hat, and jump on your horse (alongside your friends) in Far Far West. I hope to see you out there, fellow bounty hunter.