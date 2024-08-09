After 20 years, the beloved RPG series Fate is suddenly coming back

It scares me slightly to think that games from 2005 could now be considered ‘retro,’ but time marches inexorably on. Last Epoch and Diablo 4 are carrying the torch for action RPGs nowadays. For the more focused dungeon-crawling experience, we have the Torchlight series and upcoming Path of Exile 2. But before all of these games, back in the now authentically classic days of the early ‘00s, there was Fate and its three sequels. Boasting a 95% Steam rating even to this day, WildTangent’s ARPG may have faded a little into the annals of gaming history, but it’s about to make a gigantic comeback.

Somewhere between Fable, classic WoW, and Diablo, two decades ago, Fate pioneered the modern action RPG. Set in the deceptively wholesome town of Grove, it’s a pacey, vibrant, quasi-medieval adventure that’s simple to play but nevertheless deep and full of customization. The first game arrived in 2005; three sequels, Undiscovered Realms, The Traitor Soul, and The Cursed King, were released in 2008, 2009, and 2011 respectively. While all of these original editions were later ported to Steam, a new, enhanced version of the entire Fate series is now on the way.

Fate: Reawakened remasters every single Fate game in one new bundle. The visuals have been overhauled, the soundtrack has been enhanced, and there are big updates to lighting and particle effects and the original UI. Developed by Tableflip, this is the classic fantasy game but fine-tuned, repainted, and sleeker.

Like the original, dungeons are procedurally generated and vary every time. You can recruit an adorable cat or dog and train them to become your pet. But Fate: Reawakened also features new achievements and Steam rewards, and will be released on consoles as well, marking the first time the series has been available outside the PC. We’re still waiting on the launch date, but you can already wishlist Fate: Reawakened right here.

