Fatekeeper dev "a little overwhelmed by the enthusiasm" for its handcrafted fantasy RPG

A new Fatekeeper update addresses some of the most common feedback for the RPG, as developer Paraglacial thanks players for their response.

Fatekeeper update 0.1.2 adds FOV slider as dev Paraglacial thanks fans for "overwhelming" feedback - A figure in heavy armor stands outside, by trees and a towering cliff face.
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Fatekeeper developer Paraglacial has thanked fans for their "incredible" support of its new release. The fantasy RPG leapt off the screen at me the first time I saw it, with absolutely stunning environments and combat that feels like the next evolution of Skyrim. The team has now just dropped its second big update since launching into early access, integrating some of the most common feedback with initial implementations for the likes of FOV. It's also currently looking into adding some ways to enhance replayability of the current build, while working on its next major set of additions.

Fatekeeper isn't trying to be a replacement for The Elder Scrolls 6 - it's a much more focused, narrative-driven adventure than Bethesda's games, although there's plenty of room to explore its beautiful forests and crumbling ruins. The action, however, gives me that same rush I first felt playing Skyrim back in 2011, but improved and escalated to a 2026 standard. Melee has real weight, delivering brutal knockdowns or sending foes plummeting off cliffsides. The progression and spell system embraces impactful choice in pursuit of a wide variety of potential builds.

It's a strong foundation, although this early access offering is still relatively limited in what it brings to the table, with just a couple of hours of the campaign currently available. That was a deliberate decision by Paraglacial and publisher THQ Nordic, in an attempt to "get feedback early on and be able to change the focus of the game," adapting to lean into the elements players like most, while adjusting those that aren't working.

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That feedback has been coming in at a serious tilt. "We're honestly a little overwhelmed by the enthusiasm surrounding Fatekeeper," Paraglacial writes. It's not just the quantity of comments, suggestions, and bug reports, either: "One thing that has genuinely surprised us over the past weeks is the quality of the feedback we've received. Whether people are enjoying the game, pointing out flaws, or occasionally telling us that everything is terrible, many of you have taken the time to explain your thoughts in remarkable detail."

It continues, "Even some of the harshest criticism we've received has been thoughtful, constructive, and often accompanied by suggestions on how things could be improved. As developers, that's incredibly valuable and not something we take for granted." Building on that response, Fatekeeper update 0.1.2 introduces an "experimental implementation" of basic FOV settings, and the ability to enable auto-equip for various categories of pickup.

Windblast has been reworked, as its existing implementation "just felt off and was not really utilized." Its new form has 50% more range, a higher base arc and speed, and will "significantly" scale with your spell power. At the default level, it'll deliver just strong enough of an impact to "slightly push back/over small enemies," but this will increase as you ramp the spell power up. Paraglacial says it's applied the same updates to Herald of Winter.

Fatekeeper update 0.1.2 - The player holds an axe in both hands to fend off an incoming blow, as they battle an enemy among stone ruins.

Among the other changes implemented with the latest patch is the ability to use your torch as a "very basic" combat option. Weapon coating has been sped up dramatically, stats on some light armor has been adjusted to make it a more valid choice for certain builds, there's the option to disable the HUD during finishers, and a new save spot has been added before the first large battle in Forgotten Halls. Paraglacial has also aimed to offer slightly more readable guidance in areas where players were getting lost.

Fatekeeper patch 0.1.2 is out now. Looking to the future, the team is discussing the possibility for "a few replayability-focused features" to tide players over while it works on the next big early access drop. "Our current thinking is that we'd rather make sure the next content update feels substantial and meaningful when it arrives instead of rushing out smaller content additions simply to increase playtime," it explains. "In the meantime, we are exploring ways to further improve the experience for players who are already looking for reasons to jump back in."

Ken is a news writer for PCGamesN. He wants to play everything that comes out, but keeps finding himself back on old favorites. As such, you’ll find him covering the latest updates for FFXIV and Terraria, and diving deep into some of today’s biggest games such as Path of Exile 2 and Hollow Knight Silksong. He especially loves RPGs, soulslikes, and roguelikes, and just won't stop talking about the Monster Hunter and Like a Dragon games. A masters graduate in mathematics, you’ll also find Ken playing the piano, cello, and guitar in his spare time.

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