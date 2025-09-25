I didn't know what to make of it when I heard that Remedy was making a live-service game set in the Control universe. While I'm not averse to a multiplayer shooter, it was hard to see how exactly Remedy would apply its iconic approach to storytelling to a live-service title. I immediately thought back to the ill-fated Redfall, where talented devs were forced to make something they didn't really want to. Unfortunately, FBC Firebreak suffered a similar fate, launching to disdain and, worse, apathy. However, Remedy is attempting to, well, remedy the situation with the game's first major update, Breakpoint.

If anyone hasn't played, or isn't aware of, FBC Firebreak, it's a co-op multiplayer game where you are the Federal Bureau of Control's first response team. Eliminate paranormal threats before they threaten the wider world, you know the drill.

However, the game launched to poor reviews thanks to game-breaking bugs, the absence of a tutorial, and a lack of unique mission types. However, despite overall reviews being 'mixed' on Steam, recent reviews veer into 'mostly positive'. There's hope for Firebreak yet. Developer Remedy Entertainment wants to continue this trajectory with the game's first major update, Breakpoint.

The first area Remedy wants to address is the missions. The Job Board has been replaced with the Crisis Board, which presents your tasks in a new way. More importantly, however, Remedy says that this will offer "a larger variety of fun gameplay" which utilizes levels "better than ever." This sounds more like a rework of how missions are shown to players than new mission types themselves, but if it makes the gameplay loop less repetitive, then it's a small win.

Speaking of which, Remedy also promises that each crisis will now have "more variety," making the game more dynamic and less predictable. It sounds much more appropriate for a game set in The Oldest House, but we'll have to wait to see exactly how this dynamism is implemented. There's also one brand new crisis in the research sector, where you can take three new guns to contain a dangerous mold cluster.

For new players (or those who immediately bounced off thanks to the lack of tutorial), Remedy is adding a new onboarding experience, including a playable tutorial and introduction video. On a similar note, there will also be improved UI to show harmful conditions, which should stop you from dying randomly because you didn't know you were infected with a deadly toxin.

The final major change is adding gun mods. These items will change how your weapons function, allowing you to customize each of your guns with up to three different mods.

Remedy acknowledges that "Breakpoint is only the first major step," and that it knows, "we need a few more," but it looks to be moving in the right direction. This update addresses numerous fan requests and complaints, and following it up in two months with more, fresh additions will hopefully keep players interested.

The FBC Firebreak Breakpoint major update will be available on Monday, September 29. Further updates are scheduled for November 2025 and March 2026. You can read the full patch notes here.

