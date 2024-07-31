We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Solo dev roguelike Feed the Deep is dropping on Steam very soon

Feed the Deep is an underwater roguelike that involves feeding a giant sea monster, and it's Steam release date is just around the corner.

Feed the Deep release date: A diver swims past an enormous sea monster with several orange eyes
Jamie Hore's Avatar

Published:

Feed the Deep 

August is already looking packed for incredible new indie games, and this intriguing, solo dev roguelike has just joined the party. Feed the Deep, which is heavily inspired by the likes of Spelunky, tasks you with diving down to the ocean floor to gather resources, uncover secrets, and ultimately feed a sea monster that threatens a floating city above. It’s a cool premise, and you won’t have to wait very long at all before you can play it on Steam for yourself.

With a Lovecraftian aesthetic and the kind of procedurally-generated levels you’d expect from roguelike games, Feed the Deep is definitely one to keep an eye on. Each underwater expedition you get sent on will play completely differently thanks to the changing layouts, objectives, and equipment. What remains consistent is the threat of being taken out by all manner of hostile sea creatures, or staying submerged too long and running out of air.

While below the surface you can also round up resources and bring them back to dry land – these resources can be exchanged for items that will let you dive deeper, stay underwater for longer, discover new areas, and better defend yourself.

The mastermind behind Feed the Deep is a chap called Luke Muscat who designed and built almost every element of the game on his own. While you might not immediately recognize his name, he’s actually responsible for designing some of the biggest mobile games ever made, such as Jetpack Joyride and Fruit Ninja. Fear not though, Feed the Deep is not a mobile game, and will be available to PC players extremely soon.

YouTube Thumbnail

The Feed the Deep release date has been locked in for Friday, August 16. It will be launching on Steam only. If you want to wishlist it or take a look at more trailers and info, hop over to its Steam page here.

Alternatively, while you wait for Feed the Deep to arrive, here are some of the best submarine games to get you in the mood for an underwater adventure. There also loads of amazing indie games that you can play right now too.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.

Jamie has been writing about videogames for over six years and previously served as deputy editor at The Loadout. He's armed with a degree in broadcast journalism and a deep knowledge of Destiny 2, Call of Duty, and FPS games in general - XDefiant is his current vice. You'll also regularly find him tearing up the court, pitch, or track in some of the biggest sports games and racing games out there.