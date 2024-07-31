August is already looking packed for incredible new indie games, and this intriguing, solo dev roguelike has just joined the party. Feed the Deep, which is heavily inspired by the likes of Spelunky, tasks you with diving down to the ocean floor to gather resources, uncover secrets, and ultimately feed a sea monster that threatens a floating city above. It’s a cool premise, and you won’t have to wait very long at all before you can play it on Steam for yourself.

With a Lovecraftian aesthetic and the kind of procedurally-generated levels you’d expect from roguelike games, Feed the Deep is definitely one to keep an eye on. Each underwater expedition you get sent on will play completely differently thanks to the changing layouts, objectives, and equipment. What remains consistent is the threat of being taken out by all manner of hostile sea creatures, or staying submerged too long and running out of air.

While below the surface you can also round up resources and bring them back to dry land – these resources can be exchanged for items that will let you dive deeper, stay underwater for longer, discover new areas, and better defend yourself.

The mastermind behind Feed the Deep is a chap called Luke Muscat who designed and built almost every element of the game on his own. While you might not immediately recognize his name, he’s actually responsible for designing some of the biggest mobile games ever made, such as Jetpack Joyride and Fruit Ninja. Fear not though, Feed the Deep is not a mobile game, and will be available to PC players extremely soon.

The Feed the Deep release date has been locked in for Friday, August 16. It will be launching on Steam only. If you want to wishlist it or take a look at more trailers and info, hop over to its Steam page here.

