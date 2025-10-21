Fellowship blends Diablo's combat with the best bits of World of Warcraft, and you already can grab it at a discount

I've said it before and I'll say it again: I love MMOs. The idea of sprawling fantasy worlds, brought to vibrant life by hordes (pun intended) of loyal fans all working together, is something truly special. But, as I grow older and spend more time touching grass than I did in my zoomer days, I can't keep up with the demanding grind. Take a night off? Miss an important item drop. Skip your dailies? Bye bye precious XP. It's a level of commitment I just don't have anymore, for better or for worse. But that's where Fellowship comes in. I took it for a spin at Gamescom 2025 and instantly fell in love with it, and now that it's out in the wild, it's quickly taking over my evenings. Touching grass? Hardly know her, I've got dungeons to beat and gear to get - and you can join me.

Fellowship is instantly reminiscent of World of Warcraft, both visually and in feel. The goal is simple: choose your hero from an ever-expanding roster, select your dungeon, and dive on in. You'll face off against various trash mobs before cutting down giant bosses, each with their own unique set of mechanics that you'll have to memorize if you want to survive.

While, on the surface, Fellowship's combat looks like WoW's, it feels more like a mix of traditional, Diablo-esque ARPGs and League of Legends' fast-paced MOBA action. Your skill bar is restricted to 14 slots including your ultimate, allowing you to really fine-tune your builds while developing your own, unique playstyle.

As you progress through the world, you'll be able to add modifiers to your runs in the forms of Ascensions, which are more minor difficulty changes, and Curses, which make things a lot harder. The tougher the fight the better the rewards, though, with personalized loot to ensure that no one gets left behind. It's a Fellowship, after all.

But all of this is made better by, you guessed it, mounts. There are various cosmetics on offer, but Fellowship has some of the slickest steeds that I've ever seen, including an adorable rat with a bomb on his back called Sir Bombastic. As an avid mount collector and lover all things rodent, he's absolutely perfect.

Fellowship released in early access on October 16 (a day after my birthday, you can guess what I spent my annual leave doing), but you can grab 10% off via Humble to celebrate its launch, bringing it down to $22.49 / £18.89. You'll have to move fast, though, as the discount is only available until Thursday October 23 at 9am PST / 12pm EST / 5pm BST / 6pm CEST. Just click the button below.

