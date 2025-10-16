Newly released dungeon crawler Fellowship distills World of Warcraft's best moments into an ARPG that respects your time

The highs found in the dungeons and raids of World of Warcraft and FF14 are some of the most satisfying moments in gaming, bringing together what you've learned and putting your teamwork to the test. But everything else that surrounds that, the flesh on the bones of the best MMORPGs, makes them a time-consuming proposition. Enter Fellowship, which has just launched into early access on Steam. Chief Rebel's creation takes those magical moments and frames them into an approachable but endlessly scaling co-op experience that keeps all the best parts and strips out the fluff.

PCGamesN news ed and WoW diehard Lauren recently got hands-on with Fellowship, and praised it for providing that dungeon-crawling fix without the constant fear of being left behind if you're unable to keep up with the latest patch cycle. Described by its developer as a 'MODA' (multiplayer online dungeon adventure), it merges the class-based action of the best games like Diablo and Path of Exile with the MMO 'holy trinity' of tanks, healers, and damage dealers.

Every run mixes together packs of enemy mobs with larger boss battles, much as you'd expect from your average WoW or FF14 dungeon. But Chief Rebel has put careful thought into ensuring that you're kept on your toes with plenty of mid-fight mechanics that you'll need to watch out for. While the slightly slimmer ability list feels closer to an ARPG, it's in these grander encounters where you can really feel the influence of MMO encounter design, and you'll need to work as a team to surpass everything Fellowship throws at you.

It's all in service of that sweet loot, of course. Overcome the trials before you and you'll be showered in gear, which grows in strength and rarity as you gradually scale up the challenges you're taking on. Personal drops means that you'll always get something you can use, and community director Hamish Bode tells us Fellowship is all about progressing the power fantasy without a grind that feels "drawn out and frustrating." The developer promises, however, that its combination of endless scaling, dungeon modifiers, and seasonal updates means "players will never out-level the game," no matter how strong you grow.

Whatever class you like to play in more traditional MMOs, you'll find something that suits your style here. As an example, you could opt to support your party as Vigour, who brings burst healing and party-wide buffs to the table, or with Sylvie, a master of nature that commands multiple pets to deliver team sustain and damage foes. Joining the beta's roster for Fellowship's launch is Elarion, a bow-wielding ranged damage dealer who boasts high mobility and can stay on the move without interrupting his abilities.

Fellowship is out now on Steam in early access, priced at $24.99 / £20.99 with a bonus 10% launch discount meaning you'll pay just $22.49 / £18.89 if you buy it by Thursday October 23. You'll find it right here. Chief Rebel says it plans the early access period to last for approximately six months, although this may change in response to community feedback.

