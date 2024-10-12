It’s been a long time coming, but Civilization 7 finally feels real. We’ve still got some time to wait for the next installment in Firaxis’ defining series, however, so you might be on the lookout for another strategy game to fill the gap. If so, you need to check in with Feudums, a beautiful blend of 4X and grand strategy games. With its in-development build currently available as a free demo on Steam, developer Kalamona Studios confirms that a single-player mode “will happen” as it continues to add features and functionality.

I’ve had my eye on Feudums for a while now – its sweeping vistas and painterly design bring a distinct look to the familiar hex-grid layout used by many of the best 4X games. Influenced by ‘80s and ‘90s strategy classics such as Defender of the Crown and Lords of the Realm, as well as the likes of Crusader Kings, Kalamona describes Feudums as “part 4X turn-based strategy, part online social game, completely moddable and fully built around its players, with a carefully crafted, hand-drawn visual style, contextual music tracks, and original melodies.”

Feudums uses a turn-based system, with asynchronous gameplay allowing multiplayer matches to take place over long stretches and give everyone time to think. Encapsulating all aspects of medieval life, you’ll build out your civilization and its social network, establishing alliances or vassals. Breaking agreements or declaring wars shouldn’t be done without good reason and careful consideration, as the ramifications can be brutal and long-lasting. You’ll also have to deal with the turning of seasons, affecting everything from your growth and labor capacity to your military capability.

In its current pre-alpha form, Feudums is focused on multiplayer matches. You can jump in right now by downloading the demo, which Kalamona invites you to try and join the Discord to “help us refine the game and its roadmap priorities as we progress.” In a new developer update, however, the team addresses a community vote aimed at judging player interest in a single-player game mode. The results are clear.

“An overwhelming majority (85%) of you want to also see single-player content and almost everyone (92%) would pay for it, with about a third of them even willing to pay upfront (such as via crowdfunding),” Kalamona writes. “So single-player will happen. I already have plans and potential collaborators lined up (some of whom you may recognize from other strategy games), but I can’t promise a schedule yet.”

In the meantime, however, the developer addresses another important vote: deciding the nature of the next milestone update for the ongoing demo build. This “ended with a rather unexpected tie between Warfare II and Vassalage,” it says. Rather than making players wait twice as long to include both, or making an “arbitrary, exclusive decision” as to which one to favor, it will “cherry-pick parts from both features that can fit into a regular-length milestone update.”

Some of these features will be released in smaller portions as part of the regular update schedule, Kalamona notes, to ensure that players aren’t left waiting too long for new additions. “Some bits will already be included in the next regular update.” It also adds that players who haven’t checked in for a while will find “significant changes in both the economic and warfare settings,” so encourages you to give it another try if you’ve not dipped a toe in recently.

Starting this weekend, the team has also kicked off new games called “Pretender Wars.” These will task you with attempting to defeat the house representing the previous game’s winner in week-long matches, starting with the studio’s community manager. Achieve victory, and you’ll earn limited heraldic items. “You can win solo, or alongside someone in an alliance,” Kalamona says, “but remember, you aren’t only competing with the pretender house.”

The Feudums in-development demo is out now on Steam. If you’re curious to check it out and join in with the ongoing creation, you can download it for free now.

