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Gameplay image of Field of Glory: Empires

Fanatical's Field of Glory Bundle nets you 10 games and DLC for less than $30

Fanatical is running a deep discount on the Field of Glory series right now, offering 18 items for under $50 when buying them all.

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If you fancy diving into a brand new strategy game or still don't have all the DLC you'd like for Field of Glory, Fanatical is currently running a Bundle entirely focused on the series. Letting you pick up Kingdoms, Empires, and Field of Glory II, alongside DLC for each, you can get deeper discounts on entries depending on the amount you purchase.

Choosing three games (or their DLC, whichever you want) will get you a slashed price of $3.33 per product, which ends up being discounted further to $2.75 per item for 10 or more games. That means you can get the entire bundle of 18 for a stellar $49.49, which retails at $277.13.

Here are all the products on offer in the Bundle:

Field of Glory: Kingdoms
Field of Glory: Kingdoms - Rajas and Tribes
Field of Glory: Kingdoms - Burghers and Bombards
Field of Glory: Empires
Field of Glory: Empires - Persia 550 - 330 BCE
Field of Glory: Medieval
Field of Glory: Medieval - Reconquista
Field of Glory: Medieval - Rise of the Swiss
Field of Glory: Medieval - Storm of Arrows
Field of Glory: Medieval - Sublime Porte
Field of Glory: Medieval - Swords and Scimitars
Field of Glory II
Field of Glory II: Age of Belisarius
Field of Glory II: Immortal Fire
Field of Glory II: Legions Triumphant
Field of Glory II: Rise of Persia
Field of Glory II: Swifter than Eagles
Field of Glory II: Wolves at the Gate

You can build your own Field of Glory Bundle now, where it runs right through July up until August 9, 2026 - so you've still got plenty of time to ride off into the sunset with a huge bag of loot. That's not all, though, as spending over $15.00 in one go also gets you a random game entirely for free.

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