The cheapest 88 rated players in FIFA 23 are an incredibly useful commodity to have, not only for their talents on the pitch but their usefulness in solving some of the quality SBCs we’ve been seeing recently. With the Squad Building Challenge requirements rising as the game progresses, it’s more important than ever to know where the bargains are so you don’t end up overpaying for players.
The World Cup mode in FIFA 23 is well underway, and while it has brought the most prestigious international competition to the football game, it also brought a host of new icon SBCs – all of which command a hefty price. You’re required to meet a high squad rating to add the much sought-after players to your team, which naturally makes the price for those elite cards rise.
Cheapest 88 rated players
|Player
|Position
|League
|Price
|Marc-Andre ter Stegen
|GK
|LaLiga
|27,500 coins
|Ruben Dias
|CB
|Premier League
|27,500 coins
|Bernardo Silva
|CAM
|Premier League
|27,500 coins
|Keylor Navas
|GK
|Ligue 1
|28,000 coins
|Gianluigi Donnarumma
|GK
|Ligue 1
|28,500 coins
|Erling Haaland
|ST
|Premier League
|40,000 coins
|Luka Modric
|CM
|LaLiga
|40,000 coins
|Marquinhos
|CB
|Ligue 1
|41,750 coins
|Joao Cancelo
|LB
|Premier League
|44,000 coins
There you have the cheapest 88 rated players in FIFA 23. Unlike the cheapest 84 rated players, there is a much smaller pool of cards to choose from, so the prices will likely fluctuate much more frequently.
For those who haven’t had a chance to complete them yet, we have the solutions to the First XI, and Around the World SBCs here – both excellent ways to add high rated players to your club. If you’re looking for something decidedly non-football related to play, we have the best PC games here, stuffed with excellence from top to bottom.