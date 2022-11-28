Cheapest 88 rated players in FIFA 23

Knowing who the cheapest 88 rated players are in FIFA 23 can help you with completing SBCs, along with adding quality to your first XI

Cheapest 88 rated players in FIFA 23: Sterling takes a shot on goal

The cheapest 88 rated players in FIFA 23 are an incredibly useful commodity to have, not only for their talents on the pitch but their usefulness in solving some of the quality SBCs we’ve been seeing recently. With the Squad Building Challenge requirements rising as the game progresses, it’s more important than ever to know where the bargains are so you don’t end up overpaying for players.

The World Cup mode in FIFA 23 is well underway, and while it has brought the most prestigious international competition to the football game, it also brought a host of new icon SBCs – all of which command a hefty price. You’re required to meet a high squad rating to add the much sought-after players to your team, which naturally makes the price for those elite cards rise.

Cheapest 88 rated players

Player Position League Price
Marc-Andre ter Stegen GK LaLiga 27,500 coins
Ruben Dias CB Premier League 27,500 coins
Bernardo Silva CAM Premier League 27,500 coins
Keylor Navas GK Ligue 1 28,000 coins
Gianluigi Donnarumma GK Ligue 1 28,500 coins
Erling Haaland ST Premier League 40,000 coins
Luka Modric CM LaLiga 40,000 coins
Marquinhos CB Ligue 1 41,750 coins
Joao Cancelo LB Premier League 44,000 coins

There you have the cheapest 88 rated players in FIFA 23. Unlike the cheapest 84 rated players, there is a much smaller pool of cards to choose from, so the prices will likely fluctuate much more frequently.

For those who haven’t had a chance to complete them yet, we have the solutions to the First XI, and Around the World SBCs here – both excellent ways to add high rated players to your club. If you’re looking for something decidedly non-football related to play, we have the best PC games here, stuffed with excellence from top to bottom.

