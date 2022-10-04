FIFA 23 Cody Gakpo POTM SBC solution

The FIFA 23 Cody Gakpo POTM has been released in Ultimate Team, celebrating the achievements of the Dutch winger for the month of September. Gakpo already has a TOTW under his belt, which means that he has a fairly significant upgrade already, even during this early phase of the football game.

The POTM special cards are given to those players who receive the Player Of The Month award in their respective leagues. Cody Gakpo follows in the footsteps of Marcus Rashford, who was the Premier League POTM for September. The Gakpo SBC is only one segment but has the added wrinkle of requiring some high-rated players. Here’s how to solve the SBC cheaply.

FIFA 23 Cody Gakpo POTM SBC requirements

To complete the Cody Gakpo SBC, you’ll need to submit:

Min. one player from the Netherlands

Min. two players with a minimum OVR of 85

Min. team rating of 84

Number of players in the squad: 11

FIFA 23 Cody Gakpo POTM SBC cheapest solution

Because the Gakpo SBC doesn’t require any base chemistry on the squad you submit, it enables you to add in anyone that may be in the club untradeable from previous SBCs like Around The World.

Angelino (Hoffenheim, Bundesliga), 83 – 950 coins

David Silva (Real Sociedad, LaLiga), 83 – 900 coins

Gregor Kobel (Dortmund, Bundesliga), 83 – 900 coins

Luis Alberto (Lazio, Serie A), 83 – 950 coins

Oliver Baumann (Hoffenheim, Bundesliga), 83 – 900 coins

Ricardo Pereira (Leicester, Premier League), 83 – 950 coins

Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea, Premier League), 84 – 2,700 coins

Stefan De Vrij (Inter Milan, Serie A), 84 – 2,400 coins

Lorenzo Insigne (Toronto FC, MLS), 84 – 2,400 coins

Niklas Sule (Dortmund, Bundesliga), 85 – 6,600 coins

Yann Sommer (M’gladbach, Bundesliga), 85 – 6,500 coins

Due to the squad requiring two 85-rated players, it means you have to add fewer 84-rated ones in order to bring the squad rating up. By extension, if you had more 85-rated players, it would lower the requirement on the rest of the squad.

FIFA 23 Cody Gakpo POTM stats

This POTM card is already the second upgrade that Gakpo has received due to his real-life performances, with his inclusion in the first TOTW boosting his gold card to an 85. This time around, Cody only receives a +1 rating, but considering just how early we are in the game cycle, it could mean he is one to watch for the rest of FIFA 23.

Comparing this POTM SBC card to Gakpo’s regular gold version, he has received:

+2 Pace

+3 Shooting

+5 Passing

+3 Dribbling

+3 Defending

+5 Physical

Because of the FIFA 23 chemistry changes this year, players like Cody Gakpo can fit into any team without affecting his stats negatively. With this SBC being fairly low effort to complete, especially with this solution, he looks to be worth your time. If you’re struggling with untradable cards to submit, we have solutions for Seven League Boots and First XI, both of which offer rare rewards on completion.