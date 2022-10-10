The FIFA 23 Fiendish SBC solution requires you to put your thinking cap on in the football game, with a requirement of exactly four leagues, and five nationalities, with a minimum chemistry requirement of 25. The reward for solving this puzzle is well worth the effort, with a Prime Gold Players pack, worth 50,000 coins, up for grabs on completion.
The Fiendish SBC is the third segment in the League and Nation Hybrid group, to which we already have solutions for Advanced and Puzzle Master. Once all four segments of League and Nation Hybrid have been completed, you’ll have a Rare Mega Pack waiting for you in the store, giving you a mix of 30 rare players and consumables.
Cheapest Fiendish SBC squad
The core component to completing the Fiendish SBC is splitting the majority of the squad between two leagues. In this instance, going with popular leagues such as LaLiga and the Bundesliga means that buying players won’t get too expensive. Coupling this with players from nations like Italy and Germany ensures that the chemistry requirements are met with ease.
Matching players from the same league and team gives the most chemistry, so using four players from Betis means they’ll all be on full chemistry when the time comes to submit the challenge.
- GK: Rui Silva (Betis, LaLiga) – 1,000 coins
- CB: Domenico Criscito (Toronto, MLS) – 350 coins
- CB: Luiz Felipe (Betis, LaLiga) – 650 coins
- LB: Aaron Cresswell (West Ham, Premier League) – 1,000 coins
- RB: Youssouf Sabaly (Betis, LaLiga) – 400 coins
- CDM: William Carvalho (Betis, LaLiga) – 700 coins
- CDM: Christoph Kramer (M’gladbach, Bundesliga) – 500 coins
- CAM: Jonas Hofmann (M’gladbach, Bundesliga) – 650 coins
- CAM: Julian Brandt (Dortmund, Bundesliga) – 750 coins
- ST: Andre Silva (RB Leipzig, Bundesliga) – 750 coins
- ST: Gianluca Scamacca (West Ham, Premier League) – 500 coins
There you have the cheapest and easiest solution to the Fiendish SBC. The Prime Gold Players pack you get as a reward will give you a great chance at pulling one of the new RTTK players, or even a FUT Hero. We also have easy and cheap solutions to the Around The World and First XI SBCs, if you want more packs to open.