The FIFA 23 Fiendish SBC solution requires you to put your thinking cap on in the football game, with a requirement of exactly four leagues, and five nationalities, with a minimum chemistry requirement of 25. The reward for solving this puzzle is well worth the effort, with a Prime Gold Players pack, worth 50,000 coins, up for grabs on completion.

The Fiendish SBC is the third segment in the League and Nation Hybrid group, to which we already have solutions for Advanced and Puzzle Master. Once all four segments of League and Nation Hybrid have been completed, you’ll have a Rare Mega Pack waiting for you in the store, giving you a mix of 30 rare players and consumables.

Cheapest Fiendish SBC squad

The core component to completing the Fiendish SBC is splitting the majority of the squad between two leagues. In this instance, going with popular leagues such as LaLiga and the Bundesliga means that buying players won’t get too expensive. Coupling this with players from nations like Italy and Germany ensures that the chemistry requirements are met with ease.

Matching players from the same league and team gives the most chemistry, so using four players from Betis means they’ll all be on full chemistry when the time comes to submit the challenge.

GK: Rui Silva (Betis, LaLiga) – 1,000 coins

(Betis, LaLiga) – 1,000 coins CB: Domenico Criscito (Toronto, MLS) – 350 coins

(Toronto, MLS) – 350 coins CB: Luiz Felipe (Betis, LaLiga) – 650 coins

(Betis, LaLiga) – 650 coins LB: Aaron Cresswell (West Ham, Premier League) – 1,000 coins

(West Ham, Premier League) – 1,000 coins RB: Youssouf Sabaly (Betis, LaLiga) – 400 coins

(Betis, LaLiga) – 400 coins CDM: William Carvalho (Betis, LaLiga) – 700 coins

(Betis, LaLiga) – 700 coins CDM: Christoph Kramer (M’gladbach, Bundesliga) – 500 coins

(M’gladbach, Bundesliga) – 500 coins CAM: Jonas Hofmann (M’gladbach, Bundesliga) – 650 coins

(M’gladbach, Bundesliga) – 650 coins CAM: Julian Brandt (Dortmund, Bundesliga) – 750 coins

(Dortmund, Bundesliga) – 750 coins ST: Andre Silva (RB Leipzig, Bundesliga) – 750 coins

(RB Leipzig, Bundesliga) – 750 coins ST: Gianluca Scamacca (West Ham, Premier League) – 500 coins

There you have the cheapest and easiest solution to the Fiendish SBC. The Prime Gold Players pack you get as a reward will give you a great chance at pulling one of the new RTTK players, or even a FUT Hero. We also have easy and cheap solutions to the Around The World and First XI SBCs, if you want more packs to open.