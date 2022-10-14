FIFA 23 FUT Champs rewards and how to claim them after weekend league

FIFA 23 FUT Champs is by far the toughest challenge in the football game, as the tournament is eligible only to those who qualify through Division Rivals. Also known as weekend league, it pits the best FIFA players against each other, with the rarest rewards available to those who come out on top.

Not everyone is eligible to enter FUT Champs, as you need to gain enough qualification points from playing Rivals to even get through the door. The competition is split into playoffs and finals, with only the best of the best being eligible for the latter. Here is how you can claim those rewards, how many wins you’ll need for each tier of reward, and how to gain entry to FUT Champs.

FUT Champs rewards list

Champions play-offs rewards

Once you’ve entered the FUT Champs playoffs by accruing enough points in Rivals, you have ten games to attempt to qualify for the finals. Four points are awarded for a win, and one point for a loss. There are no time constraints on when you play play-off games, and reaching 20 points will award you a finals qualification token. Here are the seven tiers of rewards you can earn:

Rank Rewards Rank 7: 4-11 pts 2x Jumbo Premium Gold Pack (Untradable) Rank 6: 12-19 pts 2x Gold Players Pack (Tradable)

1x Jumbo Premium Gold Pack (Tradable) Rank 5: 20-25 pts 1x Small Prime Gold Players Pack (Tradable)

2x Rare Gold Pack (Tradable) Rank 4: 26-31 pts 1x Rare Gold Pack (Tradable)

2x Mega Pack (Tradable) Rank 3: 32-25 pts 2x Small Prime Gold Players Pack (Tradable)

2x Rare Gold Pack (Tradable)

1x Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Tradable) Rank 2: 36-39 pts 2x Small Rare Gold Players Pack (Tradable)

1x Prime Gold Players Pack (Tradable)

1x Rare Mega Pack (Tradable) Rank 1: 40 pts 1x Mega Pack (Tradable)

1x Rare Players Pack (Tradable)

1x Jumbo Rare Players Pack (Tradable)

Champions finals rewards

If you manage to finish with enough points in the play-offs to earn finals qualification, you’ll have the chance to earn the big rewards. Champs finals matches will again award you with four points for a win, and one for a loss. This time, however, there are a total of 20 matches you can play, with the competition lasting for 72 hours beginning at 7am UTC on a Friday, and ending at 7am UTC on Monday.

Rank Rewards Rank 10: 4-11 pts 1x Rare Mixed Players Pack (Tradable)

1x Red Player Pick (Untradable) Rank 9: 12-23 pts 5,000 coins

2x Jumbo Premium Gold Pack (Tradable)

1x Prime Gold Players Pack (Tradable)

1x Red Player Pick (Untradable) Rank 8: 24-35 pts 10,000 coins

2x Jumbo Premium Gold Pack (Tradable)

1x Mega Pack (Tradable)

1x Prime Gold Players Pack (Tradable)

2x Red Player Pick (Untradable) Rank 7: 36-44 pts 15,000 coins

1x Rare Players Pack (Tradable)

1x Jumbo Rare Players Pack (Tradable)

2x Red Player Pick (Untradeable) Rank 6: 45-50 pts 25,000 coins

1x Premium TOTW Pack (Tradable)

1x Rare Players Pack (Tradable)

1x Jumbo Rare Players Pack (Tradable)

2 Red Player Pick (Untradable) Rank 5: 51-59 pts 30,000 coins

1x Premium TOTW Pack (Tradable)

1x Rare Players Pack (Tradable)

1x Ultimate Pack (Tradable)

3x Red Player Pick (Untradable) Rank 4: 60-66 pts 50,000 coins

1x Premium TOTW Pack (Tradable)

1x Jumbo Rare Players Pack (Tradable)

1x Ultimate Pack (Tradable)

3x Red Player Pick (Untradable) Rank 3: 67-71 pts 75,000 coins

2x Premium TOTW Pack (Tradable)

2x Rare Players Pack (Tradable)

1x Ultimate Pack (Tradable)

3x Red Player Pick (Untradable) Rank 2: 72-75 pts 100,000 coins

2x Premium TOTW Pack (Tradable)

2x Ultimate Pack (Tradable)

3x Red Player Pick (Untradable) Rank 1: 76-80 pts 100,000 coins

3x Premium TOTW Pack (Tradable)

1x Rare Players Pack (Tradable)

2x Ultimate Pack (Tradable)

3x Red Players Pick (Untradable)

How to claim rewards from FUT Champs

Unlike Squad Battles, there isn’t a set time when you can claim your Champs rewards. If you play through your allotted games in either mode, the rewards can be claimed either in-game on the Champions menu option, or on the web app in the Competitions tab.

Once claimed, your packs will be available in the store, your coins will be added to your balance, and the Red Player Picks will filter to your unassigned pile, waiting to be opened.

That is a full rundown on FUT Champs. If you’re looking to add high-quality players to your squad ahead of the competition, we have solutions for the Fiendish, Puzzle Master and Around The World SBCs, all of which give rare packs as a reward, giving you a great chance to pull one of the new RTTK players, or even a FUT Hero if you’re lucky.