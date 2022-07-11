FIFA 23 Icons list and leaks

Want to know which players make up the FIFA 23 Icons list? Exclusive to Ultimate Team, Icons are the best players to have ever graced the sport. All Icons have four cards released throughout the game, each one representing a different period of the player’s career. Ultimate Team has strict team-building rules to stop players from assembling any team, but Icons don’t have any restrictions at all, being able to slot easily into any team. No matter who you pair them up with, as long as they’re in the correct position, Icons will always be on a minimum of five chemistry.

EA is adding new players to the FIFA 23 Icons list this year, and we expect the same players from last year to feature too. There have been some great candidates for Icon cards that have retired in the last year or so, and there are a number of players from the ‘80s, ‘90s, and ‘00s that haven’t joined the football game yet. Here are the players we believe could be coming to the FIFA 23 Icons roster later this year.

FIFA 23 Icon leaks

Though the fully-fledged version of FIFA may be completely different to its mobile counterpart, both games are developed by separate teams within EA which means they share some similarities. FIFA Online 4 uses the same licences as FIFA 22, including the likenesses of individual Icons. The mobile version also receives updates with new players much earlier than its older sibling, including brand new Icons which haven’t yet been confirmed for FIFA 23.

🚨 ICONS / Heroes potential #FIFA23 – McManaman 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

– G. Neville 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

– J. Carragher 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

– F. De Boer 🇳🇱

– Sneidjer 🇳🇱

– Effenberg 🇩🇪

– Bierhoff 🇩🇪

– Brehme 🇩🇪

– Futre 🇵🇹

– Forlan 🇺🇾

– Risse 🇳🇴

– Guit 🇪🇸 All of these are in the new FIFA online 4, so a chance we could see these 👀 — Donk 🍊 (@DonkTrading) June 13, 2022

Last year, FIFA Online 4 added nine Icons, two of which ended up joining FIFA 22’s batch of Icons. This heavily suggests that some of the Icons added to the mobile game could make their way to FIFA 23 later this year. Known FIFA insider, DonkTrading, has posted a list on Twitter of the Icons that have been added to FIFA Online 4 this year.

FIFA 22 saw a record low number of Icons added to the sports game, which was most likely due to the addition of heroes which introduced 19 new players to the game. It’s also worth looking at the Icons added to the mobile game back in 2021 to add to the list of potential cards:

Gabriel Batistuta

Lucio

Park Ji Sung

Jaap Stam

Cha Bum-kun

Diego Forlan

Wesley Sneidjer

FIFA 23 Icon predictions

There are plenty of players who have decided to hang up their boots this season that could become Icons in FIFA 23. Here are some of the footballers who retired over the 2021/2022 season, who could be considered good enough for Icon status:

Sergio Aguero

Jermaine Defoe

Carlos Tevez

Laurent Koscielny

Aleksandar Kolarov

Javi Garcia

Bruno Alves

And that's everything we know about the Icons set to join FIFA 23.