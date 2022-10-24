FIFA 23 Out of Position promo release date and leaks

FIFA 23 Out of Position is the next promo heading to Ultimate Team, and it’s been leaked ahead of the release date. Halloween is fast approaching, and in typical EA Sports fashion, it looks like they’ll be changing up the meta in the football game around the spookiest time of year. Ultimate Scream goes all the way back to 2016 and has nearly always involved shapeshifting cards of some kind, whether it be position or overall stats, and it looks like this year will be no different.

The card designs for the new FIFA 23 Out of Position promo were leaked on Reddit. It looks to take a sharp turn away from the scary and focuses on a more graffiti-like design. Here’s what we know about the FIFA 23 Out of Position promo so far.

Out of Position promo release date

According to another leak, the Out of Position promo will begin on October 28 after the Rulebreakers event ends, and run for a week.

What is the Out of Position promo?

The promo name, Out of Position, could mean one of two things, either existing cards will receive an alternate position, or it could be that any of the promo cards can be played anywhere on the pitch.

The latter would be an interesting, potentially game-breaking, addition to Ultimate Team. With the versatility of Icons coming into question recently, due to them only giving chemistry to those of the same nation and nowhere else, it could potentially elevate these promo cards beyond Icon status.

The most likely answer to the question ‘what are Out of Position cards?’ is that existing players will receive a boost to their stats, and a new position. Think of Ruben Dias as a striker, Jordan Pickford as a left-winger, or perhaps even Cristiano Ronaldo as a centre-back.

That’s all we know about Out of Position right now, but this guide will be updated as and when more information becomes available. The current promo in FIFA 23 is Rulebreakers – a slight shapeshift of its own, with players taking a hit on some of their stats, for big improvements in others. As always, the best chance of packing a promo card is through advanced SBCs, and we have solutions for Around The World, First XI, and Puzzle Master right here.