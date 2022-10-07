FIFA 23 RTTK players reveal includes Messi, Foden, and Aubameyang

The FIFA 23 RTTK lineup tracker has been announced, giving some of the biggest names in football an opportunity for some huge upgrades – provided their team does the business in Europe. The Road To The Knockouts promo is all about the three European competitions in the football game: the Champions League, Europa League, and Europa Conference League. Several players in each competition have been given a RTTK special card, which will receive an upgrade whenever their respective team wins two group games, and another if they advance in the competition.

Last year, the RTTK version of Gareth Bale managed to reach an eye-watering 95 OVR after Real Madrid won the Champions League, and with players such as Lionel Messi and Phil Foden included this year, we could see those big overall ratings again. It’s safe to say that if you manage to net yourself a RTTK player, it could set you up for the entire game cycle. Here is the full lineup of RTTK players, the added SBCs, and objectives:

Full RTTK squad

Champions League

RW: Lionel Messi (PSG, Ligue 1) – 92

ST: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Chelsea, Premier League) – 89

CAM: Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich, Bundesliga) – 88

LW: Phil Foden (Manchester City, Premier League) – 88

CM: Federico Valverde (Real Madrid, LaLiga) – 87

CB: Niklas Sule (Dortmund, Bundesliga) – 87

ST: Patrick Schick (Leverkusen, Bundesliga) – 87

CB: Bremer (Juventus, Serie A) – 86

CM: Thomas Lemar (Atletico Madrid, LaLiga) – 86

RW: Raphinha (Barcelona, LaLiga) – 86

CB: Ibrahim Konate (Liverpool, Premier League)

CDM: Zambo Anguissa (Napoli, Serie A) – 84

Europa League

CAM: Martin Odegaard (Arsenal, Premier League) – 86

LW: Martin Terrier (Rennes, Ligue 1) – 85

RB: Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United, Premier League) – 84

LM: Moses Simon (Nantes, Ligue 1) – 82

Europa Conference League

ST: Gerard Moreno (Villarreal, LaLiga) – 87

CAM: Lucas Paqueta (West Ham, Premier League) – 85

RW: Jonathan Ikone (Fiorentina, Serie A) – 83

RTTK SBCs

Dejan Kulusevski

Tactical Emulation:

Min. one player from Spurs

Min. one player with minimum OVR of 85

Min. team rating: 84

Premier League:

Min. one player from Premier League

Min. one player with minimum OVR of 86

Min. team rating: 85

86-Rated Squad:

Min. one player with minimum OVR of 87

Min. team rating: 86

RTTK objectives

Robin Gosens

Thread The Needle – Assist five goals with through balls in Squad Battles matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals)

German Firepower – Score seven goals using German players in Squad Battles on min Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals)

Complete Package – Score and assist using Serie A players in three separate Squad Battles on min Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals)

Skilled Winner – Win six Squad Battles matches on min Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) while having min. Three Serie A players in your starting XI

If you want to give yourself the best chance at packing a RTTK player, we have solutions for the Around The World, Advanced, and Puzzle Master SBCs, all of which give rare packs as a reward for completion. If your club isn’t in any European competitions this year, you should check out FUT Heroes, or an Icon, to bring a hit of nostalgia to your squad and relive the glory days.