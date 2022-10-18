FIFA 23 Six Of The Best SBC solution

The FIFA 23 Six Of The Best SBC is the second challenge in the Hybrid Nations advanced SBC group, and the solution requires exactly six players from the same nation. It increases the squad rating from the previous challenge, The Final Four, and completing it nets you a Small Prime Gold Players Pack.

The advanced groups of SBCs are a great way of filling your club with valuable, rare players. We have solutions for Elite Eight and Around The World, and completing all of the Hybrid Nations segments rewards you with a Jumbo Rare Players Pack, worth a whopping 100,000 coins. Here is the easiest, and cheapest solution for Six Of The Best.

Six Of The Best SBC cheap squad

Because you’re only allowed three players from the same nation, it’s vital to get as many players from the same league, nation, and even club to maximise the squad chemistry. Korean players from the K-League create perfect links and do a lot of the heavy lifting chemistry-wise, so you can complete the SBC cheaply.

Player Position League Price Edgar Badia GK LaLiga 600 Jonas Omlin GK Ligue 1 550 Song Ju Hun CB K-League 200 Park Dae Won CB K-League 200 Alfonso Pedraza LB LaLiga 550 Gorosabel RB LaLiga 550 Han Chan Hee CM K-League 200 Nemanja Matic CDM Serie A 550 Ali Musrati CDM Liga NOS 500 Omar Bogle ST EFL League 2 200 Chanka Zimba ST EFL League 2 200

Once you’ve completed the FIFA 23 Six Of The Best SBC, it is a good idea to turn your attention to the League and Nation Hybrid SBC group. We have solutions for The Challenger, Advanced, Fiendish and Puzzle Master SBCs, all of which give rare packs on completion, and completing the entire group nets you a Rare Mega Pack.