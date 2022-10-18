FIFA 23 Six Of The Best SBC solution

The FIFA 23 Six Of The Best SBC solution requires exactly six nations while turning up the squad rating requirement, here is the best and cheapest solution

Published:

FIFA 23

The FIFA 23 Six Of The Best SBC is the second challenge in the Hybrid Nations advanced SBC group, and the solution requires exactly six players from the same nation. It increases the squad rating from the previous challenge, The Final Four, and completing it nets you a Small Prime Gold Players Pack.

The advanced groups of SBCs are a great way of filling your club with valuable, rare players. We have solutions for Elite Eight and Around The World, and completing all of the Hybrid Nations segments rewards you with a Jumbo Rare Players Pack, worth a whopping 100,000 coins. Here is the easiest, and cheapest solution for Six Of The Best.

FIFA 23 Six Of The Best SBC solution: a concept squad of FIFA players

Six Of The Best SBC cheap squad

Because you’re only allowed three players from the same nation, it’s vital to get as many players from the same league, nation, and even club to maximise the squad chemistry. Korean players from the K-League create perfect links and do a lot of the heavy lifting chemistry-wise, so you can complete the SBC cheaply.

Player Position League Price
Edgar Badia GK LaLiga 600
Jonas Omlin GK Ligue 1 550
Song Ju Hun CB K-League 200
Park Dae Won CB K-League 200
Alfonso Pedraza LB LaLiga 550
Gorosabel RB LaLiga 550
Han Chan Hee CM K-League 200
Nemanja Matic CDM Serie A 550
Ali Musrati CDM Liga NOS 500
Omar Bogle ST EFL League 2 200
Chanka Zimba ST EFL League 2 200

Once you’ve completed the FIFA 23 Six Of The Best SBC, it is a good idea to turn your attention to the League and Nation Hybrid SBC group. We have solutions for The Challenger, Advanced, Fiendish and Puzzle Master SBCs, all of which give rare packs on completion, and completing the entire group nets you a Rare Mega Pack.

A guides writer at PCGamesN, Paul is usually found waiting for either the respawn timer in League of Legends, or the daily FIFA 23 updates in Ultimate Team. He loves toast, even though it makes him feel sick; buttery goodness exacts a heavy toll, and Paul is willing to pay.

