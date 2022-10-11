The best FIFA 23 strikers to sign in career mode

Searching for the best FIFA 23 strikers? Football is a game of many things, but when you get down to it, it’s a football game about goals – and your career mode saves will be no different. Finding the perfect striker could be the difference between mid-table mediocrity and the dizzying heights of the Champions League, so it’s important to get it right.

That’s why we’re here to provide you with the best strikers for every kind of budget. Whether you’re in charge of Bayern or Blackpool, we’ve got you covered with detailed stats, value, expected wages, and why we think they’re worth picking up. We also won’t be covering the obvious picks. Not only do you not need us to tell you how good Haaland and Mbappe are, but players of that calibre can also be a struggle to sign. Without further ado, here are the best strikers to sign for every budget.

Best strikers £50m+

Only the best strikers in FIFA 23 will do as you attempt to win every competition your team can enter.

Patrik Schick – Bayer Leverkusen (85 OVR – 87 POT)

Perhaps overshadowed in the Bundesliga in recent seasons by the likes of Lewandowski and Haaland, Patrik Schick showed everyone what he’s about with the Czech Republic at Euro 2020. Not only did he share the golden boot with Cristiano Ronaldo, he also went on to score 24 goals in 27 games for Leverkusen last season. With great all-around stats, above-average shooting, and a heading accuracy of 86 to compliment his 191cm height, he’s an underrated goal machine with room to improve.

Value: £60m

Wage: £100k

Christopher Nkunku – RB Leipzig (86 OVR – 89 POT)

With 20 goals and 13 assists in 34 games, it’s no surprise that Christopher Nkunku took home the Bundesliga Player of the Season last season, and that form has been reflected in his FIFA 23 rating. 88 pace, 88 dribbling, and five-star skills will make him a nightmare for any defence, while his 89 finishing means you won’t have much trouble slotting it past the keeper when you’re one-on-one. And with room still to grow to a potential of 89, Nkunku should be one of the first players you pick up at any club with the transfer budget to do so.

Value: £100m

Wage: £110k

Best strikers £20-50m

Welcome to the big leagues where every chance created can be the difference between a win or a loss. You’re going to need a great striker to put away every goalscoring opportunity.

Iñaki Williams – Athletic Club de Bilbao (81 OVR – 81 POT)

One of La Liga’s most consistent performers over the past few seasons, Iñaki Williams brings everything you need in a striker to the table. Lightning quick with 94 pace, a decent 78 shooting, and 89 jumping combined with his 186cm height for those aerial chances – Williams fits into most teams with ease. Whether you have him running onto through balls or you’re whipping crosses into the box for him, you can be sure that he’ll provide you with goals. Williams may not be spectacular, but he certainly is dependable.

Value: £30m

Wage: £50k

Wissam Ben Yedder – AS Monaco (84 OVR – 84 POT)

The scourge of Ultimate Team for many years now, Wissam Ben Yedder is certainly no slouch when it comes to career mode either. While the 31 year old’s 81 pace might lag behind some younger players in this price bracket, 87 finishing, 88 dribbling, four-star skills and of course his lethal five-star weak foot make him as threatening to defences now as he ever has been. Definitely consider picking up Ben Yedder if you’re hoping to break into the Europa League or Champions League places.

Value: £38m

Wage: £85k

Best strikers £5-£20m

These RB Salzburg players have huge potential, but they also come well-equipped with huge transfer fees.

Benjamin Šeško – RB Salzburg (72 OVR – 85 POT)

Despite being linked with the likes of Manchester United, Benjamin Šeško’s stock in FIFA 23 isn’t as high as you’d think with an overall rating of only 72. His decent pace and shooting make him a decent choice for a Championship level team, and his towering 193cm height makes him an aerial threat at all times – perfect for the current crossing meta. With a potential of 85, he could easily become a player to build your team around.

Value: £7m

Wage: £15k

Noah Okafor – RB Salzburg (75 OVR – 83 POT)

If you aren’t done raiding RB Salzburg, then Noah Okafor might interest you. With 93 pace, he’s the perfect player to run in behind any defence, and while he may not quite have Šeško’s towering height, at 185cm he’s certainly not giving defenders an easy time in the air. His 83 potential means he won’t be a future world-beater, but his decent stats from the get-go and relatively low cost make him perfect for newly promoted teams to the top five leagues.

Value: £15m

Wage: 30k

Best strikers £0-5 million

You’re going to need to save up a few million to purchase one of these strikers.

Youssoufa Moukoko – Borussia Dortmund (69 OVR – 88 POT)

If you know your FIFA 23 wonderkids, then you’re probably no stranger to the name Youssoufa Moukoko, the Bundesliga’s youngest ever player. With an overall rating of just 69, he appears lacklustre, but with 84 pace and a decent 75 finishing, he’ll easily slot into any team outside of the top leagues. With a potential rating of 88, he’s the perfect player for any team. Whether it’s a road to glory or he’s just one for the future, he’s an absolute bargain.

Value: £4m

Wage: £5k

David Datro Fofana – Molde FK (66 OVR – 83 POT)

A lesser-known name, David Datro Fofana isn’t going to light up the Premier League anytime soon with an overall rating of only 66, but he can help a struggling lower-league team. Featuring a blistering 90 pace, Fofana can blitz through weaker defences with ease, while 82 jumping and strength means he won’t be as easily outmuscled as other pacey forwards. A potential of 83 means he’ll grow with your team, and considering we bagged him for less than £2m, he’s a budget-friendly dream.

Value: £1.8m

Wage: £2k

Those are some of the best strikers in FIFA 23 that should instantly improve your career mode squad. If you’re looking for other ways to upgrade your team, definitely give our best FIFA 23 midfielders guide a read, as well as our best FIFA 23 cheap players to pick up some superstars on a budget.