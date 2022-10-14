The FIFA 23 The Challenger SBC solution can seem complicated when you first look at the requirements, with an exact number of leagues and nationalities needed, as well as a full set of gold players in the football game. It can be easy to overspend to complete these challenges, ultimately lowering the value of the rewards you receive. This solution is the cheapest and easiest, so you can get your hands on the rewards as efficiently as possible.
The Challenger kicks off the tricky Hybrid League and Nation group of advanced SBCs. Each segment rewards valuable packs upon completion, with a Rare Electrum Players Pack up for grabs this time. We also have solutions for the Advanced, Fiendish, and Puzzle Master challenges, so completing the group should be no problem.
Cheapest The Challenger SBC squad
|Player
|Position
|League
|Price
|Ales Mandous
|GK
|Ceska Liga
|400
|Mason Holgate
|CB
|Premier League
|450
|Adam Webster
|CB
|Premier League
|450
|Luke Thomas
|LB
|Premier League
|450
|Vladimir Coufal
|RB
|Premier League
|650
|Vladimir Darida
|CM
|Bundesliga
|350
|Pavel Bucha
|CM
|Ceska Liga
|500
|Dwight McNeil
|LM
|Premier League
|450
|Jakub Pesek
|RM
|Ceska Liga
|450
|Jan Kuchta
|ST
|Ceska Liga
|600
|Dominic Solanke
|ST
|Premier League
|600
That squad fulfils the requirements for The Challenger SBC, which are:
- Leagues: Exactly 3
- Nationalities: Exactly 2
- Same League Count: Max 6
- Same Nation Count: Max 6
- Player Level: Exactly Gold
- Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 32
If you’re hungry for more packs once you’ve completed The Challenger, we also have solutions for the Around The World and First XI SBCs. With any luck, you’ll be able to pull one of the RTTK players, or maybe even a FUT hero from the rewards.