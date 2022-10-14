The FIFA 23 The Challenger SBC solution can seem complicated when you first look at the requirements, with an exact number of leagues and nationalities needed, as well as a full set of gold players in the football game. It can be easy to overspend to complete these challenges, ultimately lowering the value of the rewards you receive. This solution is the cheapest and easiest, so you can get your hands on the rewards as efficiently as possible.

The Challenger kicks off the tricky Hybrid League and Nation group of advanced SBCs. Each segment rewards valuable packs upon completion, with a Rare Electrum Players Pack up for grabs this time. We also have solutions for the Advanced, Fiendish, and Puzzle Master challenges, so completing the group should be no problem.

Cheapest The Challenger SBC squad

Player Position League Price Ales Mandous GK Ceska Liga 400 Mason Holgate CB Premier League 450 Adam Webster CB Premier League 450 Luke Thomas LB Premier League 450 Vladimir Coufal RB Premier League 650 Vladimir Darida CM Bundesliga 350 Pavel Bucha CM Ceska Liga 500 Dwight McNeil LM Premier League 450 Jakub Pesek RM Ceska Liga 450 Jan Kuchta ST Ceska Liga 600 Dominic Solanke ST Premier League 600

That squad fulfils the requirements for The Challenger SBC, which are:

Leagues: Exactly 3

Nationalities: Exactly 2

Same League Count: Max 6

Same Nation Count: Max 6

Player Level: Exactly Gold

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 32

If you’re hungry for more packs once you’ve completed The Challenger, we also have solutions for the Around The World and First XI SBCs. With any luck, you’ll be able to pull one of the RTTK players, or maybe even a FUT hero from the rewards.