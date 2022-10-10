FIFA 23 TOTW 4 predictions: Foden, Modeste, and Dzeko

The FIFA 23 TOTW 4 predictions had to be a little bit more nuanced than the previous set of guesses, with only one hat trick being scored in the football game’s top leagues. With that, the context of some players’ performances, rather than the raw numbers, will no doubt justify their place in the Team Of The Week, as there was plenty of late drama in the biggest matches across Europe.

Manchester City didn’t let off the accelerator at all this game week, running out 4-0 winners against Southampton. Erling Haaland only managed to net once during the game, falling short of the incredibly high standard he set as of late. A gutsy performance from Dortmund saw them come back from 2-0 down against serial Bundesliga winners Bayern Munich, with two players in particular potentially worth the inclusion in the Team Of The Week. Here is our predicted starting squad for the FIFA 23 TOTW 4.

FIFA 23 TOTW 4 starting XI predictions

GK: Hugo Lloris (Spurs, Premier League) – Kept a clean sheet in a tight game, making a few important saves and ensuring his side kept that slim 1-0 lead they gained early on in the match.

LB: Joao Cancelo (Manchester City, Premier League) – Scored one and assisted another, the fullback is so important for City and this was a showcase of the attacking talent they have across the entire pitch.

LB: Ramy Bensebaini (M'gladbach, Bundesliga) – Bagged himself two goals as his team ran out clear 5-2 victors. The lengthy fullback secured a big win with his brace, keeping M'gladbach in the race for a European spot.

CB: Eder Militao (Real Madrid, LaLiga) – The epitome of a meta FIFA defender, Militao scored an extremely early goal, one that would prove decisive as Real Madrid held on for the 1-0 win.

CB: Nico Schlotterbeck (Dortmund, Bundesliga) – The centre-back latched on to a loose ball, turned the opposition player, and delivered a cross that would see his side snatch a very late goal against goliaths Bayern Munich.

RM: Moussa Diaby (Leverkusen, Bundesliga) – The winger got himself a goal and two assists as his team ran out comfortable 4-0 winners against Schalke. Both teams are near the bottom of the table, so this victory puts some light between Leverkusen and the relegation spots.

LW: Cody Gakpo (PSV, Eredivisie) – The winger bagged a 75th-minute winner, continuing the excellent form that saw him run out Eredivisie POTM for September.

CAM: Phil Foden (Manchester City, Premier League) – After missing out on a TOTW card for his hattrick last week, Foden is sure to feature this time around, scoring and assisting in another comfortable 4-0 victory for City.

CAM: Nicolas Lodeiro (Seattle Sounders, MLS) – The midfielder scored two against San Jose in a bottom-of-the-table clash. The eventual 2-2 result and the brace by Lodeiro maintains the Sounders' stable position above the bottom five.

ST: Edin Dzeko (Inter Milan, Serie A) – The timeless frontman bagged two goals that saw his team run out 2-1 victors. An important victory as their opponent, Sassuolo, is one of their closest rivals for a European spot.

ST: Anthony Modeste (Dortmund, Bundesliga) – A Bundesliga classic saw Dortmund draw 2-2 with Bayern Munich. Modeste assisted the first goal and then latched onto a cross with the last kick of the game to score the equaliser.

Those are our predictions for the FIFA 23 TOTW 4 starting XI. With Foden missing out last week, it would be fitting for him to feature this time around considering he’s continued his rich run of form. If Schlotterbeck does bag himself a special card, it would mean his OTW gets the upgrade too. If you’re looking for an easy way to get yourself some special cards, we have solutions to the Advanced, Around The World, and Puzzle Master SBCs, all of which award you with rare packs on completion.