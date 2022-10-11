The best FIFA 23 wingers to sign in career mode

Want to know who the best FIFA 23 wingers are? With blistering pace, unbeatable ball control, and a box of tricks to confuse any opposition defenders, wingers can play a huge role in any career mode team. They offer the creative chance creation of a playmaker and the clinical goalscoring of a striker, so whether you need them to assist, score, or both, you can guarantee that they’re going to be a handful for your opponents.

That’s why we’re here to provide you with the best wingers you can buy for each budget. Whether you’re storming the Champions League with Manchester City or the Championship with Middlesbrough, we’ve got you covered. We’ll be detailing their stats, values, expected wages and why we think they’re worth picking up. Without further ado, here are the best wingers to sign for every budget.

Best wingers £50m+

You’re looking for the very best players to take your team to the highest level. These players will cost you an arm and a leg, but they’ll score you goals that your other wingers could only dream about.

Rafael Leão (23) – AC Milan (84 OVR – 90 POT)

While his current overall rating of 84 might not see him on par with the likes of Messi and Ronaldo just yet, Rafael Leão arguably wouldn’t be out of place in any team in the game. 91 pace and 87 dribbling make him a nightmare for defenders, and while his passing game isn’t the greatest, 80 finishing and shot power mean he can easily dance through defences before slotting the ball home. If that wasn’t enough, he has the potential to grow to 90 overall rating, making him one of the best players in the game, just behind our final pick.

Value: £70m

Wage: £95k

Vinicius Jr. (22) – Real Madrid (86 OVR – 92 POT)

The best of the best can only be afforded by the richest of the rich. 95 pace, 90 dribbling, 84 finishing, five-star skills, four-star weak foot, and at only 22 he has the potential to grow to 92 overall, falling only behind Mbappe and Haaland. Not everyone is going to be able to afford Vini Jr., but if you can, you’re guaranteed to be getting one of the best wingers in the game, and if you develop him fully, you’ll have a genuine world-beater on your hands.

Value: £120m

Wage: £280k

Best wingers £20m-£50m

Whether you’re trying to break into the Champion’s League spots or you want to start competing for some domestic cups, these players are sure to enhance your squad.

Ante Rebić (28) – AC Milan (80 OVR – 80 POT)

Ante Rebić is not a spectacular player by any means. He doesn’t have Neymar’s tricks, Salah’s goalscoring ability, or Adama’s pace. What he is though, is consistent. For less than £30m, you get a decently quick 86 pace, 81 dribbling to beat defenders, and 80 shooting with a four-star weak foot. If you’re in need of a winger to get the job done right now, and don’t have the time nor money to develop or buy a brand new wonderkid, Ante Rebić is the perfect solution.

Value: £28m

Wage: £80k

Ansu Fati (19) – FC Barcelona (79 OVR – 90 POT)

Ansu Fati is the wonderkid of wonderkids right now. Since his debut for Barcelona aged 16, he has featured semi-regularly for the Catalans, and it’s not hard to see why they rate him so highly. 88 pace, 82 dribbling, 82 finishing, four-star skills and a four-star weak foot would see him slide into most teams in the top five leagues from the start. In addition to this, his mouth-watering 90 potential rating means that in a few years’ time, he will undoubtedly be one of the best players in the game. All this for less than £50m.

Value: £48m

Wage: £90k

BEST WINGERS £5-£20M

These players won’t come cheap, but you get what you pay for when you’re spending over £5m on a winger.

RAYAN CHERKI (18) – OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS (73 OVR – 88 POT)

When we say that Rayan Cherki can do it all, we mean it. Five-star skills, five-star weak foot, able to play left-wing, right-wing, attacking-midfield, and striker – if you looked up versatile in the dictionary, you’d see Rayan Cherki. While none of his stats stand out in particular, bar perhaps a solid 83 dribbling, he’s incredibly balanced and would easily fit into any second-tier side. Incredibly fun to use and with a potential rating of 88, if you’re planning for the long-term, stick with Cherki and you’ll certainly reap the rewards.

Value: £8m

Wage: £30k

KAMAL-DEEN SULEMANA (20) – STADE RENNAIS (75 OVR – 85 POT)

If you’re less interested in tricky dribbling and you prefer dealing in raw pace, then Kamal-Deen Sulemana is your man. 93 pace will have you beating any defender in a race, while decent shooting and passing for his rating will have you scoring and assisting in any up-and-coming side with ease. For those that still want a bit of dribbling in their game, Sulemana’s 80 dribbling does the job, while four-star skills and four-star weak foot make him sufficiently versatile to change things up now and again. A solid 85 potential means he has the potential to stay in your team for the long-term.

Value: £14m

Wage: £35k

Best wingers £0-5m

These wingers are the cheap options, if you don’t have much money to work with.

Alexis Vega (24) – Free Agent – (77 OVR – 83 POT)

Potentially the best value player on this list, Alexis Vega is currently available at the start of any save as a free agent. While his stats certainly aren’t going to light the world on fire at a club like Real Madrid, he’s the perfect signing for a bottom-half club in the top five leagues. Featuring decent stats across the board with room to grow to his 83 potential rating, and a solid resale value of around £15m, you really have nothing to lose with Alexis Vega, as long as you can afford his wages.

Value: £0

Wage: £20k

Ernest Poku (18) – AZ Alkmaar – (63 OVR – 83 POT)

Ernest Poku is a must-buy for any lower-league team with a few million in the bank. With an overall rating of only 63, he might seem like a waste of money, but that’s not the end of the story. Poku is only 18 and has a potential of 83, he’s a player you can bring with you through the leagues. Match that with an eye-watering 92 pace from the start and you’ve got a player ready to tear up slow lower-league defences for dirt cheap.

Value: £1.8m

Wage: £1.5k

Antonio Nusa (17) – Club Brugge (68 OVR – 88 POT)

Another player to build a team around with a massive potential of 88, 17-year-old Antonio Nusa might cost more than Poku, but you certainly get more bang for your buck. Poku’s comparatively lower pace is made up for by his much better all-round stats, while four-star skills and a four-star weak foot make him tricky for defenders and able to finish from all angles. He’s able to play on the left and right, as well as upfront, making Poku incredibly versatile too. Whether you’re buying him on the road to glory or as a future prospect at a bigger club, he’s certainly worth picking up.

Value: £2.8m

Wage: £2k

That’s all the information you need about the best wingers in FIFA 23. If you’re looking to improve other aspects of your career mode team, you should check out our best FIFA 23 midfielders guide and our FIFA 23 wonderkids guide to sign some incredible players.