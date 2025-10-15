Square Enix warns that users who buy Final Fantasy 14 game codes from third-party sellers may face account suspensions if it's determined that the product was fraudulently obtained. As one of the best MMORPGs on PC begins turning towards its next expansion, you might be looking to return and check out everything that's been introduced, from the spectacular raid series to the new deep dungeon, Pilgrim's Traverse. However, you'll want to be careful where you buy your copy of the game, as new regulations are clamping down more firmly on unlawful keys.

FF14 patch 7.35 has been another positive step after the initially lukewarm reception to Dawntrail's post-game content, which is mechanically excellent but a little light in replayability, especially for the 'midcore' audience that doesn't care for savage and ultimate raids. That upswing might have inspired more people to finally jump on board, as the developer says it has "recently identified an increase in the redemption of Final Fantasy 14 game codes that have been obtained fraudulently."

In a new statement, it notes, "Many of these game codes have been illegally obtained from official retailers, typically using stolen credit cards or other compromised data, and are then sold at a discount on third-party sites." While Square Enix would invalidate a code before use if the issue was determined in time, "if the game code had already been redeemed, we would give the benefit of the doubt that the user did not know it was fraudulently obtained and would not penalize the account."

It continues, "While the fraudulent transaction may not have been made by the person who redeemed the game code, purchasing game codes from unlicensed sites supports and perpetuates these illegal activities. To reduce these illegal transactions, we will begin suspending accounts that have redeemed fraudulently obtained Final Fantasy 14 game codes."

Anyone who is affected by this will need to get in touch with the FF14 support centre. However, if you've been suspended for such an incident, you "will need to pay Square Enix the retail value of the game code as well as the outstanding retail values of any additional fraudulent redemptions or purchases." The studio does not indicate how far into the past it's considering taking such actions; we have reached out for additional clarification and will update this story with any response.

This isn't the first time Square Enix has taken such a step. At the start of 2025, it began clamping down on similar third-party sales of game time codes (those that extend the length of your active FF14 subscription). Now, however, it's turned its attention to those buying the actual game itself, including variants such as the FF14 Starter Edition, Complete Edition, and the latest expansion, Dawntrail.

If you're unsure where you're safe to buy codes, the developer lists several recommended retailers. These are the Square Enix store, Steam, Humble Bundle, and Green Man Gaming, along with GameStop and Newegg for American accounts. "We appreciate your assistance and understanding as we work to counter fraudulent activities," it concludes.

Anyone taking on Pilgrim's Traverse with a group should consider bolstering their communication with the best gaming headset for PC. Alternatively, take a look through the best new MMOs in 2025.

What are your thoughts on Square's clampdown? Let us know via the PCGamesN community Discord server, where you can join our legion of MMO enthusiasts.