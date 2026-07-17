FF14 Mobile is officially dead, will shut down in September

FF14 Mobile is officially shutting down at the end of September, as Square Enix and its Tencent-owned developer Lightspeed Studios confirm that their licensing agreement has been terminated "through amicable negotiation." The standalone sister project, which aimed to recreate the mainline MMORPG in a new format beginning with A Realm Reborn, was first announced in November 2024, and launched in its initial form in China in June 2025. Now, it's coming to a close, with plans for a global release also canceled.

FF14 Mobile has been a continued talking point among the wider Final Fantasy 14 community. Its initial release, which covered the vast majority of the launch content for A Realm Reborn, garnered attention for its unique cosmetics, convenient menus, and some additional quality-of-life features that the main game was lacking. Naturally, this led to quite a few instances of players pointing to certain aspects that they'd love to see introduced to the PC and console version.

Unfortunately, the Lightspeed-developed incarnation is no more. "Thank you for your support for Final Fantasy 14 Mobile," the team writes in a post announcing its termination of service. On the launch day in the Chinese mainland, we said, 'Resonate with the Light, and blaze as one,' and promised that the adventure had just begun. Over this time, it is you who have truly brought 'Mobile Eorzea' to life.'"

"Today, however, we must regretfully share an important announcement," the post continues. "Due to adjustments in business operations and changes in the market environment, Tencent and Square Enix have, through amicable negotiation, decided to terminate the licensing agreement for Final Fantasy 14 Mobile (Chinese Edition)."

Final Fantasy 14 Mobile will cease operation in China on Wednesday, September 30, 2026. As of today, Friday, July 17, the ability to register new accounts or make in-game microtransaction top-ups has been removed. The associated forums and customer support will be closed on Thursday, October 15. The planned global version has likewise been canceled.

The news isn't entirely unexpected; in recent weeks and months, players had begun to notice a lack of updates, and links to the official website began not redirecting as expected. Now we have confirmation of its fate. The developer adds, "To everyone who has journeyed with us until now, we sincerely apologize that we must end this service without being able to fully live up to your expectations.

"At the same time, we wish to express our heartfelt gratitude to all of you who have supported us along the way. Thank you, truly, from the bottom of our hearts. To everyone who has been looking forward to the global version, we also offer our sincere apologies for being unable to meet your expectations."