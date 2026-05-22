Once cruelly stolen away, FF14's ultra-cute otter backpack is finally returning for good

The FF14 Make It Rain Campaign is back for 2026 very soon, and with it comes the most anticipated returning face to the MMORPG since Zero. When Final Fantasy 14 patch 7.5 landed on April 28, some players found an unannounced surprise in their inventories in the form of an incredibly cute otter backpack. Unfortunately, it wasn't supposed to be there, and Square Enix insisted everyone who got one had to put their presents back in the box. Now, the Senor Otter Pack is finally ready to come back, and for good this time.

The Final Fantasy 14 developer chalked the mix-up to an accident. When the Senor Otter Pack was added to the game in patch 7.5, it was erroneously given the same internal item ID as another fashion accessory, the Black Embroidered Parasol. This meant anyone who already had access to that also found themselves with an otter backpack in their inventory. A hotfix corrected this mistake, which stripped away the prize. "We hope you will acquire the Senor Otter Pack again when it is released through the intended method," Creative Studio 3 wrote.

Thankfully, we haven't had to wait long for that 'intended method' to arrive. The new Make It Rain 2026 event starts on Friday May 29, and runs for just shy of four weeks. In addition to the backpack fashion accessory, you can also get a full-fledged Senor Otter minion (complete with bow tie and top hat). There are also a selection of wall-mounted and tabletop posters advertising the festivities.

Make It Rain is a celebration of the Manderville Gold Saucer, and that means a 50% boost to all Gold Saucer Points earned during the event. I'll take any excuse to dip in, and if you haven't checked the rewards there in a while, it's worth a look, as quite a few prizes have been added to the MGP trade-in shop over the past year. The promotional artwork (seen above) also features both Hien and Yugiri, and as a Ninja main I'm especially hopeful that means we'll get to spend some long-deserved time with the shadow-skulking specialist.

Yoshida teased during the initial 7.5 reveal in Live Letter 91 that more Gold Saucer "multiplayer content" is being developed for some point in this patch cycle (which is expected to wrap up with patch 7.56 on September 8). It's possible that this could arrive as part of the Make It Rain festivities, but I wouldn't expect it. The exact nature of it is still being kept under wraps for the time being, so I'm eyeing up some sort of crossover, whether with an old FF game or another property in the vein of the Fall Guys event.

The FF14 Make It Rain Campaign 2026 runs from Friday May 29 at 1am PT / 4am ET / 9am BST / 10am CEST until Wednesday June 24 at 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm BST / 5pm CEST. All MGP rewards will be increased by 50%, and some items from previous iterations of the event will be available via the campaign attendant. Check the official website for a closer look at the rewards on offer.

You can start the event quest 'You Otter Be There' by speaking to Ollier in Ul'Dah - Steps of Nald at x:9.4, y:9.1, directly opposite the entrance to the main Aetheryte. You'll need to be level 15 and have first completed the quest 'It Could Happen to You,' which is found in the same location and unlocks access to the Manderville Gold Saucer. Completing the new event quest gets you the associated minion and fashion accessory - and this time, they're yours to keep.