The wait is finally over: Final Fantasy 14's latest update and the highly anticipated crossover with Monster Hunter Wilds has landed. While those playing Capcom's co-op game are already enjoying their side of this collab, it's now time for FF14 fans to get their serving, with Wilds' Guardian Arkveld gate-crashing the MMO and offering a unique fight. However, there's plenty of content in FF14 patch 7.35, with a few new questlines, the Pilgrim's Traverse deep dungeon, and much more.

For those of you that have the Dawntrail expansion and have hit Magic level 100 in Final Fantasy 14, the Windfall Wilds is now available. Arkveld is one of the most imposing beasts in Monster Hunter Wilds, and now its Guardian form is your nemesis in a new eight-player activity. As well as a regular difficulty, there is also an Extreme version of Windfall Wilds available via the Raid Finder.

There are some decent rewards on offer here, with each player receiving a Veldian weapon coffer on completion. You can also harvest Guardian Scales from Arkveld's corpse and save them up to exchange at the smithy Tuliyollal for a range of items and weapons. As well as this challenging gauntlet against Guardian Arkveld, a separate Monster Hunter Wilds-themed quest, titled The White Wanderer, is also available.

There are a couple of other new quests to make you aware of, too. Three that relate to the Pilgrim's Traverse dungeon have been added, the latter of which Square Enix is being very secretive about - in the 7.35 patch notes, it is simply titled "???" and will only be available once you've cleared "the area marked by the final stone of Pilgrim's Traverse." As for the new roguelike-style deep dungeon itself, numbered stones will guide you through the dozens of areas, which you must be level 91 or higher to enter. Each zone contains three treasure coffers offering different rewards, however there's a chance one of them may be booby trapped. If you crack open a trap chest, your character will, as you might expect, take damage.

Elsewhere, the Hildibrand Adventures arc gets two more new quests, while allied society missions for the Yok Huy have been added to FF14 as well. This sees you complete a main story mission, before carrying out up to three smaller tasks and side quests per day to unlock the next step in the storyline.

That's a whole lot of new playable content in FF14, and that's just scratching the surface of the patch notes, with a new hairstyle, new housing items, and plenty of balance changes all hitting the game today. FF14 update 7.35 and the Monster Hunter Wilds collaboration are now live.

It's great to see these two powerhouse franchises unite for a crossover once more. It's greater still to know it was the product of Square and Capcom devs getting on the beers - that's what Yoshi-P told us at Gamescom earlier in the year, anyway. If you're keen to experience the other side of this collab, remember that some of the FF14-themed content is now live in Monster Hunter Wilds too.

