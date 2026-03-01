FF14 has remembered how to be an MMO again, and it doesn't have to be serious

You can now play Final Fantasy 14 almost entirely solo. Barring a small handful of its major eight-player boss battles, the entire Main Scenario Quest can be seen without the help of other players, and its NPC companions are even finding their way into the optional dungeons. It's a goal that Naoki Yoshida's Creative Studio 3 has been working on since Shadowbringers, and it means anyone can enjoy the (award-winning) story with minimal social stress. But FF14 is still, at its heart, an MMORPG - and its last two seasonal events have been a much-needed reminder of just how much I value that side of it, even when it's not taking things seriously.

When I interviewed 'Yoshi-P' during the Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail press tour, he expressed a desire to push back in the direction of getting people to interact, with the ultimate goal of "80 to 90% multiplayer content moving forward." The latest expansion's roster of dungeons and trials certainly delivered, and the Arcadion raids prove the combat team is absolutely cooking right now. I've also enjoyed many casual evenings spent crafting in space, or running Critical Encounters in Occult Crescent, even if the story side of that latter activity hasn't yet delivered the way I hoped.

Feeling like an MMO is about more than just the 'challenging' activities, however. It's hanging out in your garden with your free company friends. It's the dozens of cries of 'wall' as the hunt train heads to Heritage Found. Yes, it's even walking through Limsa during peak hours and trying not to think too much about what's being said in public chat. One of the best opportunities to capture this essence is with seasonal events, and I'm pleased to report that the development team appears to have found its design caps again.

I've lost count of the number of seasonal events in recent years that have boiled down to running around town for a series of NPC chats. Some of them have had decent stories to tell, but the limit of human interaction was watching other players run alongside you between the checkpoints and noting who was skipping the dialogue. In 2026, however, Final Fantasy 14 has upped its game.

First came Valentione's Day, which involved a cake-making contest. Teamed up in groups of four, we dashed around a giant, festive hall to gather up all the frosting, garnishes, and toppers needed to build a roster of five custom cakes. It was perhaps a smidge one-note compared to the likes of the All Saints' Wake Phantoms' Feast (from all the way back in 2021) or the Haunted Manor event that preceded it, but it felt different. It put a smile on my face. Plus, it was packed with rewards - two full outfits, three orchestrion rolls, and a selection of house decorations. Thumbs up.

The Little Ladies' Day event, which began this week and runs until Thursday March 12, is a little simpler, but still hits the spot. It sees the return of the Songbirds idol group and the stylish Seneschal Prince for another concert, but rather than simply watching a cutscene, it plays out as a public FATE. The last time FF14 took this approach was back in 2018. Seeing a crowd of players form, each of us wearing t-shirts to represent our on-stage bias, and all switching between different-colored lightsticks in unison with the music, brought a little tingle of joy to my heart.

Again, the rewards are there in spades too. All four idol tees to keep, along with six new lightstick-waving cheer emotes, another orchestrion roll, and a fresh round of decorations. I don't know whether this is a consequence of the FF14 team feeling on the back foot of late, or simply that there's a bit more development time freed up now that the massive graphics update has mostly been rolled out, but I'm glad to see it either way. Consider this me adding my voice to the chorus asking for Square Enix to keep this momentum up.

At the turn of the new year, Yoshida wrote that "the world is changing, and FF14 must be ready to change alongside it - reflecting the demands of an evolving market, as well as the ways you live and play." I still don't know exactly what that entails, but after the impressive patch 7.4 story and this recent return to form on the seasonal events front, I'm starting to believe that he means it.