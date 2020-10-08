Final Fantasy 16’s “basic development and scenario production” are finished

After the ten years or so that fans waited for Final Fantasy XV, Square Enix seems eager to reassure everyone that the next game in the long-running series, Final Fantasy XVI, will be out sooner than they think. Based on some new job listings at Square Enix, it seems as though much of the RPG game has indeed been finished.

Spotted by Japanese-language site Games Talk, a new Final Fantasy XVI recruitment page on Square Enix’s careers site says that “basic development and scenario production” is “already completed”, according to a translation published by Gematsu. “We … are continuing to create large-scale resources and build boss battles while expanding our various development tools”, the advertisement reads, adding that most staff are working remotely at this time. That staff notably includes Final Fantasy 14 producer Naoki Yoshida.

We’re expecting more information about Final Fantasy XVI in the coming weeks. Curiously, after initially indicating that the RPG was coming to PC as well as PlayStation 5, Square Enix backtracked slightly, and now only says it will be on Sony’s console – but has stopped short of saying that it won’t be coming to PC.

Fans have been poring over the announcement trailer, scouring it for hints at what the story might hold. We’ve also put together a bit of a wishlist of features we’d like to see in Final Fantasy XVI.

In any event, we’ll be seeing more of Final Fantasy XVI soon – the reveal trailer itself, we’ve learned, wasn’t pre-rendered, and that was specifically to let fans know that it’s well along in development.