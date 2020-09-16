FF14’s Naoki Yoshida is working on Final Fantasy 16 after all

It turns out that Final Fantasy 14’s producer Naoki Yoshida is working on the next Final Fantasy game. The Square Enix vet poured cold water on rumours he was directing Final Fantasy 16 earlier this year, calling it “big fake news” (thanks, RPG Site). Well, he technically wasn’t kidding around because he’s producing the upcoming PC game, and not directing it. That joy goes to Hiroshi Takai.

Still, though, Yoshida was swift to make a sly reference to it in a comment given to PlayStation’s blog. “Final Fantasy XVI producer (that’s right, just producer) Naoki Yoshida here,” he quips. “How did you enjoy the trailer? The exclusive footage, comprised of both battles and cutscenes running in real-time, represents but a fraction of what our team has accomplished since the start of development on this, an all-new Final Fantasy game.

“In that span, the team’s size has grown from a handful of core members to a full-fledged unit that continues to polish and build upon what they have created so far, all to provide players an experience unmatched in terms of story and gameplay.”

Yoshida goes on to say that we’ll get our next information dump sometime in 2021 and that plenty is coming for both Final Fantasy 14 and 16. “Needless to say, I’ll be working hard on both!”

You can check out the Final Fantasy 16 reveal trailer down below:

As you can see from the end of the trailer, this one has swiftly been confirmed for PC. If you’d like to know what other upcoming PC games are on the horizon, you know where to click.