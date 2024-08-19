Well, here it is, all of sudden, when no-one was expecting. The Final Fantasy 16 PC launch date is now confirmed and you can play the ported version of the Square Enix RPG immediately – like, right now. Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail has already captured our hearts this year, as well as the FF7 Rebirth, but Final Fantasy 16 is the real prize, and now it’s finally coming to PC, as the Steam page suddenly drops out of the sky.

We’ve been waiting for the Final Fantasy 16 release date ever since the sweeping RPG first arrived back in June of 2023. Epic, imaginative, and somehow an even further refinement on the tried-and-true FF template, while our Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail review encourages you, very strongly, to try the latest expansion for the MMORPG, if you want one of the greatest single-player experiences that Square Enix has created, Final Fantasy 16 is a must.

The Final Fantasy 16 Steam page is now live and there’s a playable demo available right now, too. As for the Final Fantasy 16 PC release date, it’s set for Tuesday September 17. It seemed possible that Square Enix would confirm a launch for the port at Gamescom 2024, which officially begins on Tuesday August 20, but the date has landed just ahead of time.

If you want to try FF16 on PC right or add it to your Steam wishlist, just head here. You will also be able to get the game via the Epic Store.

