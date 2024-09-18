One of my favorite RPGs in recent years, Final Fantasy 16 is now on PC. The story of Clive, Jill, Cid, and the best boy Torgal is one I won’t soon forget. If you don’t own a PS5 or have been waiting for the port I wholeheartedly recommend diving in on Steam or Epic. That said, the PC port is missing a few features a release of this scale should come with on day one. FF16 isn’t unplayable, mind you, but not having these features is a major bummer. Luckily for us, then, there’s already a new Final Fantasy 16 mod that adds them in, and it’s an obligatory download.

Continuing the series’ action-oriented approach, Final Fantasy 16 is a story about family. There’s political intrigue, Eikons, and a big dog, but the narrative of Clive and Joshua is the beating heart. So if you’re thinking of jumping into the RPG now, there’s a free Steam demo that carries over your progress to try first – but it’s also a great way to see how your rig fares.

Onto the ‘FFXVIFIX’ mod. Created by ‘Wintermance,’ it adds both ultrawide and narrower support, removes the 30fps cap in cutscenes, adds FOV adjustment, and includes the use of frame generation with motion blur. Screen hitching while taking screenshots is also fixed alongside JXL support (for better-quality images). Almost every triple-A game in 2024 should have these features, and now FF16 does too.

Square Enix also updated the Final Fantasy 16 demo recently with plenty of PC-specific fixes, so I wouldn’t rule out these much-needed features officially coming to the full game at some point. That said, they’re not here now, so this FF16 mod is your best bet.

If you’ll permit me one last gush about FF16, it even appealed to me as someone not too interested in high fantasy. The slick combat, excellent performances (Ralph Ineson’s take on series regular Cid is a true standout), and Masayoshi Soken’s Earth-shattering music all come together to make something larger than life. 2024 has been a busy year for games, but if you can squeeze this PC port in, I can’t recommend it enough.

While general reports of PC performance have been solid, make sure you check out the Final Fantasy 16 system requirements if you’ve not bought it yet. Otherwise, we’ve brought together the best fantasy games to play on PC instead.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.