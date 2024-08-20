More mainline Final Fantasy games could come straight to PC in the future, as Square Enix starts a strategy revamp across its business. Until now the likes of Final Fantasy 15, 16, and 7 Remake all came to PC at least 12 months after they hit PlayStation, but that might change going forward. With FF16 and 7 Rebirth’s potential PC port on the horizon, the sooner we can play these games on PC, the better.

Most mainline Final Fantasy games come to PlayStation first. Outliers like FF14 and Stranger of Paradise come to PC at the same time, but Square Enix typically brings most games to PS4 and PS5 before anywhere else. Final Fantasy 16 is finally coming to PC after a stint on PS5, and FF7 Remake is already available for your rig, but you have to wait around a year for them to arrive.

Final Fantasy’s console exclusivity could change in the future though, as the director of FF16 says the RPG series is “likely” to come to PC day one down the line. Here’s hoping we’re not waiting over a year after Final Fantasy 17 launches to play it on PC.

“I think it’s possible – probably even likely,” Final Fantasy 16 director Hiroshi Takai says in a GamesRadar interview. “That said, the team in charge of each project gets to decide its own policy, so this is just my personal opinion.”

With the Final Fantasy 16 PC launch date confirmed alongside a new demo you can play now, the turnaround on Clive’s adventure from PS5 to PC has been fairly quick. FF16 came to PS5 in June of 2023 and will be on PC within weeks, and while FF7 Remake took a little longer, Square Enix didn’t wait around for that port either.

Combined with how Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth’s PlayStation exclusivity period quickly came to an end, I wouldn’t be surprised if the sequel came to PC within the next year or so. Square Enix already made it clear earlier this year that it wants to “aggressively pursue a multiplatform strategy” for its games, so I wouldn’t be surprised if the gap closed for the Final Fantasy series in the coming years.

There are plenty of other excellent fantasy games for you to try alongside some dense story games, if the worlds of Final Fantasy aren’t enough for you.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.