When is Final Fantasy 16 coming out? PC release times

When is Final Fantasy 16 PC coming out? If you’re yet to take up arms with Clive, Jill, Cid, and Torgal across Valisthea, you really don’t have long to wait. Square Enix has finally given us the FF16 release times – so you’ll participating in dense political intrigue, giant Eikon battles, and petting the best boy in no time.

Final Fantasy 16 was one of my favorite games of last year, and it’s a stellar action RPG to boot. The journey of Clive Rosfield across the land of Valisthea is one that really hits home for me, and it’s not long before it’s finally on Steam. That’s right, the PC Final Fantasy release date is right around the corner, and now Square Enix has given us all the exact times depending on your region.

Final Fantasy 16 release times

On PC, the Final Fantasy 16 PC release time is set for 7am PDT / 10am EDT / 3pm BST on Tuesday September 17, and midnight AEST on Wednesday September 18.

These are the current confirmed Final Fantasy 16 release times for each region:

Los Angeles – 7am September 17

New York – 10am September 17

Brasilia – 11am September 17

London – 3pm September 17

Berlin – 4pm September 17

Hong Kong – 10pm September 17

Tokyo – 11pm September 17

Sydney – midnight September 18

Wellington – 2am September 18

If you just can’t wait to start the game, Square Enix has already released a Final Fantasy 16 demo on Steam. Just like the PS5 demo, it takes you through the early years of Clive Rosfield and ends on one hell of a cliffhanger. When I was on the fence about FF16 the demo is what sold me, so I’d heartily recommend trying it for yourself.

