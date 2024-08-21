The Final Fantasy 16 PC version is coming soon and we know the release date now for certain. Even better, if you’re eager to sample the RPG ahead of time, the complete FFXVI demo is now available on Steam. But so far, things aren’t going so well for Square Enix’s latest. Citing performance problems and also some criticisms of the story and pacing, the response from FF16 PC players is so far decidedly mixed.

The Final Fantasy 16 PC release date is inbound – no word yet on FF7 Rebirth, but nevertheless, the 2023 Square Enix RPG is finally liberated from console exclusivity. Set across the divided continent of Valisthea, FF16 is a dark, medieval fantasy, in stark contrast to the sci-fi world of Final Fantasy 7. Despite some flaws, the original PS5 version is still well regarded, boasting a score of 87 on review aggregator Metacritic. Nevertheless, the PC port of Final Fantasy 16, or at least the invitational demo, has so far been met with delight and doubt in equal measure.

With more than 500 user reviews, the Steam rating for the Final Fantasy 16 demo, which allows you to play the game’s opening section, and create a save that can be carried over to the full game, is officially ‘mixed.’ The split is right down the middle – precisely 50% of player reviews are positive, and 50% are negative.

Many of the negative reviews cite technical troubles and high performance requirements. “Performance in a Ryzen 5600 and RX 7600, not good,” one reviewer writes. “A lot of stuttering, especially in cutscenes.” Other players share criticisms of the game itself. “This is not FF,” one writes. “I wish they [Square Enix] started another franchise for this kind of game and let another studio carry the legacy of Final Fantasy.”

Other reviews are more favorable, and even praise the FF16 PC port’s performance. “Runs great,” one player writes. “Solid 60fps on high using FSR with FG on. Was expecting crashes and stutters but nothing really.” “Really enjoyed the demo,” another says. “Played well for me. No hiccups, runs smooth at 4k, and looks gorgeous.”

We’ve extensively tested the Final Fantasy 16 Steam Deck performance – while it’s a little ragged right now, it has potential. Hopefully, like other PlayStation ports before it, if FF16 launches in a less-than-optimum state, patches will quickly put it right.

