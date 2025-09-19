Grab Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth at its cheapest price ever on PC

Few games are as iconic as Final Fantasy 7. The 1997 classic will likely always be remembered as one of the best RPG releases of all time, and it is highly deserving of that reputation. However, as someone who never played the original back in the day, I find myself picking up the new iterations more often, and that's why Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth at this much of a low price in the Humble Store is something you need to dive on.

The third part of the Final Fantasy 7 remake trilogy is one of the upcoming PC games that I am most excited about. 7 Remake is the first and focuses on the Avalanche party in Midgar, while Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is the second instalment. Calling them remakes technically isn't quite right, because the truth of the matter is kind of confusing (in classic Nomura style), but either way, they're all good for established fans and newcomers alike.

Rebirth follows immediately after the events of the first game, with (spoilers alert) Cloud and the crew now free of the city. This means that you're now free to explore the world of the Planet and attempt to stop evil megacorporation, Shinra, and the former SOLDIER, Sephiroth, who is up to his usual mischief.

It's not a true open-world game - much of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's world is segmented into large areas, rather than one seamless map, but I have no problem with that. As far as action games go, Rebirth remains as bombastic as you'd expect, seeing you use real-time combat system and multiple characters to fight off the variety of strange enemies you'll encounter. It's an excellent blend of 1997's turn-based strategy, but with the more involved combat of recent Final Fantasy games.

While our Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth review does mention that some aspects of the game were disappointing, Will Nelson ultimately said that "Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is an RPG unlike any other, reaching through time, space, and the screen to leave a mark on you in a way few other games can," awarding the game an impressive 8/10 score.

It's a massive, sprawling 50-hour adventure that you're unlikely to forget, and that's why you should grab Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth for just $41.99 / £38.99 at Humble Bundle, a whopping 40% off the usual price and the lowest it's ever been. However, if you're looking for other games to play while you wait for the final part, plenty of other Final Fantasy games are on sale at Humble Bundle, too, including a personal favorite of mine, FF16. The first part of the Final Fantasy Remake trilogy is also on sale, so you could grab both if you missed out on it.

So, whether you grab Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth or one of the franchise's best PC games that you haven't played, you're in for a grand adventure. Best of all, you don't have to wait until the next Steam sale to grab these bargains, so that's a huge bonus.

