Final Fantasy 7 Remake delivered a massive adventure and a bold retelling of the beloved FF7 story starring our favorite brooding blonde boy, Cloud. For Final Fantasy die-hard fans, there was enough content within Rebirth to entertain them for a long time. However, since FF7 is being remade into a trilogy of games, players are keeping one eye open towards the future, and now, the game’s lead developers have given them something to look forward to.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is the second entry in this new trilogy, which reimagines the epic story of Final Fantasy 7. While we’re still awaiting the seemingly inevitable news of a Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth PC release, fans of the RPG franchise have been eager to hear about exactly how the game’s developers plan to integrate some of the content and mechanics that have yet to debut in either Remake or Rebirth.

During the ‘Final Fantasy VII Rebirth: Summoning A Masterpiece’ event on Friday, August 16, producer Yoshinori Kitase and director Naoki Hamaguchi share a vital nugget of information about part three.

For those who haven’t played the original game, the Highwind is an airship owned and created by Cid Highwind (hence the name). Cloud uses it to travel around the world to defeat Sephiroth.

Specifically, Hamaguchi shares how the developers are tackling bringing the Highwind to the modern day, “As well as traveling around the world in the Highwind, you will absolutely be able to do that, there’s another aspect of the gameplay you’ll be able to access from the Highwind… Do something new and special while you’re riding around on it.”

You can watch the discussion from the 1 hour 37 minute mark in the livestream archive below, which is live translated into English.

Although Hamaguchi adds that he “really wants to tell you guys what it is,” he ultimately holds back on adding any specifics.

Finally, Kitase adds that what Hamaguchi has in store for the Highwind will “blow you away.” Exactly how it will captivate fans remains to be seen, however, with how stellar the first two entries in the series have been, there’s no doubt it will be handled with the utmost care.

