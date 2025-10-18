Final Fantasy 7 Remake trilogy's director says Rebirth wasn't too long, you're just too busy

The seemingly endless list of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth minigames and side quests is almost immediately brought up every time the game is mentioned, but director Naoki Hamaguchi says he doesn't believe this is a flaw in design. Remake and Rebirth might be two of the best JRPGs around, but the second installment's pacing and tone are oftentimes at odds with its storytelling. Hamaguchi, however, explains that you're simply too busy to enjoy it to its fullest, although he does concede that changes will be made for FF7 Remake part 3.

Despite delivering a largely glowing FF7 Rebirth review, Will was quick to call out "its open-world filler, which is insultingly basic." He wrote, "The loop of traveling to a tower, beating enemies, climbing the tower, and unlocking more world intel points on your map for some lackluster side content is deeply unappealing." As a Yakuza fan, I'm a real side-quest sicko, and even I'd agree that Rebirth creates this awkward start-stop jolting in what's otherwise one of the best story games, a journey packed with heart and soul.

That's not to say all of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's side activities are bad; quite the reverse. Queen's Blood is one of the finest strapped-on card games in years, comfortably clearing The Witcher 3's Gwent, FF8's Triple Triad, and even Pazaak in Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. Elsewhere, there are some joyful one-off activities that don't outstay their welcome, such as riding a dolphin.

Rebirth packs in some phenomenal character-led missions, too, and all of the Gold Saucer offerings are winners. But trying to gradually fill up Chadley's meters is little more than a chore, and open-world regions like Costa Del Sol can really drag if you're trying to clear out the map and check off every box.

Hamaguchi, however, is adamant that this wasn't a mistake. "Regarding time management in certain sections, especially in FF7 Rebirth, I honestly don't believe that they were longer than necessary," he tells Screen Rant at Brazil Game Show 2025. "I feel like nowadays, players just have too much to do and too much to play, so they often feel the urge that something has to be concluded quickly."

There's certainly too much on my gaming plate these days; it's a nice problem to have, albeit a frustrating one. But I poured more than 100 hours into Baldur's Gate 3, Yakuza 0, and The Witcher 3, and I never felt like I was running into filler. There's a balance to be struck between offering longer-form side activities for players that enjoy that, and not turning the whole thing into a grind that detracts from the main experience.

Despite his personal beliefs, Hamaguchi admits that his audience didn't all feel the same way, and says that the community's feedback has been implemented for the upcoming, climactic sequel. "As we work on the conclusion to the trilogy, we are striking a balance on how story arcs are told and spread out so as to ensure that the game feels a bit more concise," he reveals.

