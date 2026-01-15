Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is getting a huge new update to celebrate its Switch 2 debut, and it basically adds god mode

We all love hitting things in videogames (notice the in videogames part). Whether it's one-shotting a trash mob in Diablo 4, or tearing bosses asunder as Maelle in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, big numbers equal dopamine rush. Final Fantasy 7 Remake is leaning into that with its newest patch, set to drop on PC and PlayStation to celebrate the JRPG's switch debut. If you've ever wanted to always hit for a minimum of 9,999 damage and can't be bothered fine-tuning your build to get there, I've got good news for you.

Set to drop next Thursday to celebrate Final Fantasy 7 Remake's Switch 2 debut, this surprise patch has a few highlights, but, in short, you're essentially getting a god mode. As someone who's sometimes easily frustrated when things don't go her way (I'm looking at you, Ming Xiao from Bloodlines 1), sometimes you've just got to make yourself an absolute beast - for the health and safety of those around you, of course, and not because you're bad at games.

When the patch drops, you'll be able to turn on 'Streamlined Progression,' which includes the aforementioned ability to deal a minimum of 9,999 damage to everything, while also letting you have your HP and MP on constant recharge. This is obviously perfect for replayability when you just want to see the story unfold, but messing around with superpowers is also just plain fun. Like I say, big numbers make happiness. Put that on my tombstone.

"The Streamlined Progression Feature is there to let players experience the game's story more smoothly, in line with their individual lifestyle needs or preferred playstyles," says director Naoki Hamaguchi in an official interview. It's largely targeted at those who "just want to experience the story," with Naoki stating that he "feels that the barrier to entry has been lowered.

"We can now give those who might have stayed away because of the time required to play, or the difficulty level, a way to experience the game's amazing story."

There are no full patch notes at the moment, but we don't have long to wait, as the Final Fantasy 7 Remake Seamless Progression patch drops on Thursday January 22.

As someone who has suffered through the Final Fantasy 14 A Realm Reborn grind more times that she'd like to admit, I'd love to see this pop up in some of the series' other installments - sure, there are level skips, but that feels a little bit like outright cheating. FF7 Rebirth is also pretty damn long - 40 hours at least - so this is certainly a welcome addition for my inevitable replay.