FF7 Rebirth team has “no plans” for Dirge of Cerberus remake

If you were hoping for a Dirge of Cerberus remake or remaster served up alongside Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, the FF7 R team has some disappointing news for you. Remake director Tetsuya Nomura and producer Yoshinori Kitase spoke with Famitsu (translated by Aita Japan CEO and Twitter user Audrey “aitaikimochi”) shed some new light on a few aspects of Crisis Core Reunion, FF7 Rebirth, and the relationship between the two RPGs. Nomura said the original goal was remastering Dirge of Cerberus and Before Crisis, since the team wanted every aspect of the Final Fantasy 7 world represented in one game, which is why certain characters showed up as bosses in the Intergrade DLC.

However, full remakes are currently off the table, Nomura said, after the team sat down and took the costs of the projects into consideration. For now, it seems that the only way to get a modern taste of Dirge of Cerberus and other FF7 spinoffs is through Ever Crisis, the mobile retelling of the entire Final Fantasy 7 saga.

Crisis Core was too important to Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth’s plot to leave locked on the PlayStation Portable, though. Nomura said Zack is a key character in the game, hence him showing up and carrying an unconscious Cloud during the first Rebirth trailer.

Speaking of the Rebirth trailer, Nomura also cleared up one of the more mysterious segments, where Cloud and Sephiroth walk together down a deserted path. While it seemed tantalizing at the time, Nomura said fans of the original game can probably recall the location based on the mountains in the background. It almost certainly means it’s the flashback where Cloud and Sephiroth travel to the Niflheim Mako Reactor, the scene where Cloud witnesses Sephiroth’s true nature for the first time.

Nomura stopped short of saying whether Sephiroth is playable, as he also is during the flashback scene.

FF7 Rebirth won’t be out for a while, but if you can’t bear to leave Cloud and co. behind just yet, this new mod lets you remake Final Fantasy 7 Remake yourself.